Banks deny wrongdoing in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

Two major banks are denying any legal responsibilities in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking after two victims filed lawsuits against them. American bank JPMorgan Chase and German-based Deutsche Bank requested that the federal court drops the suit that claims the banks should have known of Epstein’s illegal sexual escapades and therefore bear some responsibility for the abuse that occurred.

Epstein was a financier worth an estimated US$600 million when he died of an alleged suicide under suspicious circumstances while awaiting charges in jail. The two women who filed the suit under the anonymous pseudonym Jane Doe allege that the two mega-global banks chose to look the other way when they provided a service to Epstein. They allege there would have been telltale signs of trafficking and illegal activity. They say that the sex trafficking couldn’t have carried on without the support of the banks.

The plaintiffs say after Epstein was arrested in Florida in 2006 and argued his charges down to soliciting prostitution, any reputable bank would have declined to do business with him. Deutsche Bank described its relationship with Epstein as a “routine banking service” between 2013 and 2018. They deny any wrongdoing and say the lawsuit is baseless.

“[The suit] does not come close to adequately alleging that Deutsche Bank … was part of Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring.”

JPMorgan Chase made a similar statement, reported the Associated Press, expressing empathy for the victims but adding they are barking up the wrong tree.

“[The victims are] entitled to justice … But this lawsuit against JPMC is directed at the wrong party, it is legally meritless, and should be dismissed.”

The two banks filed a response late on Friday saying the lawsuits didn’t show that Epstein’s sex trafficking was of any benefit to the banks, financially or otherwise. They say that there’s no evidence the bank was negligent or caused harm to either of the women who filed the suit.

The women filed their lawsuit last month with the federal district court in New York, seeking class-action status so other victims could join in. They also named the government of the US Virgin Islands as a responsible party in their lawsuit. Epstein had his private island where many influential people travelled and many illegal acts were said to be committed.