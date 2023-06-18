Bird collision delays Thai Vietjet flight, 159 passengers affected at Khon Kaen Airport

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A Thai Vietjet flight at Khon Kaen International Airport was disrupted after a bird collided with the aircraft’s engine, causing delays for 159 passengers. The incident occurred while the plane was parked, awaiting passengers for the VZ215 service from Khon Kaen to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The bird, reportedly an owl, struck the right engine of the parked aircraft at around 7.35pm, causing damage that prevented the flight from taking off at its scheduled time of 8.05pm. Flight VZ215 was parked at stand 2 within Khon Kaen International Airport when the incident took place, leaving the stranded passengers uncertain about their travel plans.

Thai Vietjet Air arranged an alternative aircraft to transport the affected passengers, with an estimated departure time of 10.30pm. Furthermore, the airline sent a team of technicians to inspect and repair the damaged plane, which was moved to stand 4 to facilitate the necessary repairs, reported Sanook.

As a result of the disruption, 159 passengers on board the VZ215 flight from Khon Kaen to Suvarnabhumi Airport were unable to depart as scheduled. Ultimately, Thai Vietjet Air resolved the issue by providing an alternative aircraft to continue the journey, ensuring the safety and comfort of its passengers.

A week ago, a Thai Airways flight TG683 collided with an EVA Air flight BR189 on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, causing no reported injuries. Approximately 260 people were on the Thai airline, while approximately 200 were aboard the EVA Air aircraft.

Thai Airways explained that the incident occurred when the plane was moving toward taxiway L15. The winglet on the right side of the plane collided with the tail of the EVA Air aircraft parked at taxiway L14. Extensive damage was caused to the upper section of the wing, rendering the plane unable to continue flying. All passengers and crew were unharmed. To read more click HERE