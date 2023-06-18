Two Found Dead in Repossessed Chon Buri House Amid Debt Woes, Suspected Overdose

Picture courtesy of นายแบงค์ คนชลบุรี Facebook

Two individuals were found dead in a repossessed house in Chon Buri, Thailand, due to a suspected drug overdose. The tragic discovery was made yesterday after authorities received a report of deaths in the area. The victims, 46 and 47 years old, were surrounded by a note and other related items, offering insight into their financial problems.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered the bodies in the bedroom of a two-storey house in Chon Buri province. The air conditioner was turned on, and the female victims were found dead with bloody mouths. Around them were plastic bags of sodium nitrite, a knife, a red-coloured sweet drink, and water bottles. A note revealed the victims’ request to a friend to call their workplace, informing them of their deaths and arranging insurance payouts, reported Khaosod.

The 47 year old victim’s sister disclosed that the pair had been struggling with debt issues, primarily related to their home mortgage. The house in Chon Buri, which they bought together, was costing them over 20,000 baht (US% 578) per month in repayments. The sister revealed that they had moved out of the home and rented a room elsewhere due to missed mortgage payments. The tragic situation unfolded when the sister grew suspicious after unanswered calls and messages and decided to visit the house in question.

According to the sister, the deceased woman was a quiet person who rarely discussed their financial difficulties but was aware of the impending repossession of their home. Police have now sent the bodies for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and are coordinating with the families for further action.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.