Phased withdrawal of Thai soldiers from southern border planned for 2027

A phased withdrawal of soldiers on a special security mission is planned for 2027 in the conflict-ridden southern border regions of Thailand, as reported by the 4th Region Army. The special mission involves troops deployed to counter insurgents, who will continuously reduce in number until none remain, leaving only soldiers in routine operations stationed at permanent locations.

In the meantime, these soldiers play a crucial role in bolstering the security of the southern border. Following the formation of the new government, the military intends to present a security management plan for the region.

The unit was founded in response to the 2004 insurgency when militants raided the 4th Development Battalion at the Kromluang Narathiwat Ratchanakarin military camp in Narathiwat’s Cho Airong district, making off with a significant stockpile of firearms. This event led to a series of attacks and the emergence of a separatist movement advocating for autonomy. State authorities have tried various strategies to counter the violence but to no avail, reported Bangkok Post.

However, 4th Region Army commander, Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, maintains that the military is firmly committed to restoring peace in the far South as they work to shield residents from the consequences of unrest. The soldiers focus on addressing the needs of local residents while simultaneously promoting regional development.

“I have full confidence that peace will return to the southern border provinces,” said Lt Gen Santi.

Security forces are investigating potential public events that could incite people to demand separatism. Lt Gen Santi assured that he has spoken to event organisers and that there will be no further such incidents. A probe into who orchestrated a recent university event where a mock referendum was staged about separatism also continues.

In response to calls for separatism, the FAR Party has expelled Hakim Pongtigor as deputy secretary-general and Yamaruddin Songsiri as deputy spokesperson at a university forum in Pattani. While acknowledging its members’ right to freedom of expression, the party does not condone separatism, which contradicts the constitution.