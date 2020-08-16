Warrants issued for key members of Free People movement | The Thaiger

The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for 15 prominent members of the Free People movement, which organised the protest held at the Democracy Monument on July 18. 3 of the 15, Thammasat University student Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and Panupong Jaadnok, aka “Mike Rayong”, have already been arrested before and released on bail.

The 12 others, who have not yet been arrested, are named by police as Chuthatip Sirikhan, Lalana Suriyo, Nawat Liangwattanayam, Tadthep Ruangprapaikitseri, Karnnithi Limcharoen, Natthavuth Somboonsap, Chatupat Boonpattharaksa, Chirathita Thammarak, Korakot Saengyangpant, Suwanna Tarnlek, Thanayuth na Ayudhya and Baramee Chairat.

The deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police insisted today that police merely did their job in seeking the warrants, saying protest leaders must strictly abide by the law, especially laws regarding public assembly, disease control and the current State of Emergency.

The deputy commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police, commenting on the rallies held by 2 rival student groups at the Democracy Monument today, said that 4 companies of police, or 600 officers, had been deployed to ensure law and order and to make sure the protesters didn’t obstruct traffic.

