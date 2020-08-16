Connect with us

Politics

Warrants issued for key members of Free People movement

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Warrants issued for key members of Free People movement | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jaadnok - Thai Examiner
    • follow us in feedly

The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for 15 prominent members of the Free People movement, which organised the protest held at the Democracy Monument on July 18. 3 of the 15, Thammasat University student Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and Panupong Jaadnok, aka “Mike Rayong”, have already been arrested before and released on bail.

The 12 others, who have not yet been arrested, are named by police as Chuthatip Sirikhan, Lalana Suriyo, Nawat Liangwattanayam, Tadthep Ruangprapaikitseri, Karnnithi Limcharoen, Natthavuth Somboonsap, Chatupat Boonpattharaksa, Chirathita Thammarak, Korakot Saengyangpant, Suwanna Tarnlek, Thanayuth na Ayudhya and Baramee Chairat.

The deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police insisted today that police merely did their job in seeking the warrants, saying protest leaders must strictly abide by the law, especially laws regarding public assembly, disease control and the current State of Emergency.

The deputy commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police, commenting on the rallies held by 2 rival student groups at the Democracy Monument today, said that 4 companies of police, or 600 officers, had been deployed to ensure law and order and to make sure the protesters didn’t obstruct traffic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case

Jack Burton

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Forensic scientist says he was pressured to change estimate in Vorayuth hit-and-run case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: wionews.com

A police forensic scientist is claiming that he was pressured to reduce the estimated speed of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s Ferrari when it hit and killed a policeman in 2012. Thanasit Taengchan of the Police Forensic Science Office says a high ranking commander brought an official from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology North Bangkok to convince him to lower his estimate from 177 kilometres per hour to 79.22kph, or just under the speed limit. A group of police forensic scientists have sent a letter to the media saying that Thanasit and other forensic team members accused of changing […]

Continue Reading

Events

Major police presence expected at rally

Jack Burton

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Major police presence expected at rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Al Jazeera

Authorities yesterday announced that 4 companies of Bangkok police will be deployed to maintain peace and order at the major pro-democracy rally planned for this afternoon at Democracy Monument. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arranged for 4 companies, 600 officers in total, to be present at the venue. Traffic police will also be dispatched to facilitate movement in the area. In addition, police from the 191 Patrol Unit will be deployed at all corners and intersections to monitor developments and prevent any “third party” from instigating any possible untoward incident, according to the deputy chief of the MBP. Pro-monarchy groups […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Amnesty International demands &#8220;Penguin&#8217;s&#8221; release | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World

The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped. Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending