Connect with us

World

LATEST: European flooding death toll exceeds 170

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: File Photo

The flood that was dubbed the “flood of death“, has now claimed over 170 lives. 143 people have reportedly died in Germany and 27 in Belgium due to flooding.

The flooding’s toll on Belgium has resulted in the Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, declaring July 20 a national day of mourning. The PM says the floods might be the most catastrophic his country has ever seen.

Despite rescue workers trying to save lives, local media has reported that people are travelling to see the devastation. Thus, Mainz police have asked people to stop their disaster tourism. The Netherlands has issued similar warnings.

However, it is not just the public who is failing to take the situation seriously. A German politician is under fire for laughing about the situation while he toured an affected area.

Commentators and the press did not appreciate his actions. One newspaper, the Bild, ran the line “Laschet laughs while the country cries” on their website. Armin later expressed regret over his behaviour.

Angela Merkel is set to visit affected areas today where she will presumably not make light of the situation.

Further rescue operations are still underway, but as of yesterday, German officials say the missing have dwindled in number.

German states Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland are said to be affected the worst by the rainfall and flooding. Though the risk of flooding has decreased, concerns still linger over the Steinbachtal dam in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In another part of Germany, emergency workers continue to search abandoned cars along the B265 road. However, fire service spokesperson Elmar Mettke says no bodies have been recovered.

Elmar says they will continue to search abandoned cars as it seems it will still take a while until they can safely say they are done searching.

One resident of Schuld in the Rhineland-Palatinate district of Ahrweiler compared the devastation wrought by the flooding to a “war zone”.

SOURCE: BBC

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World6 mins ago

LATEST: European flooding death toll exceeds 170
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Government meeting to address rising Covid-19, action to take
Thailand1 hour ago

3 more provinces to be maximum control zones, restrictions apply

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Pattaya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Thailand5 hours ago

Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
Crime12 hours ago

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

US, NZ, Oz, Austrian citizens’ brief shot at Covid-19 vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Home Covid-19 test kits approved, but not for travel
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending