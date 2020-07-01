Chinese scientists find new flu strain similar to 2009 swine flu | The Thaiger

World
Chinese scientists find new flu strain similar to 2009 swine flu
Chinese scientists have identified a new strain of the flu similar to the 2009 swine flu, saying it has the potential to become a pandemic in China. The researchers are concerned that it may further mutate so that it can spread easily from person to person and trigger a global outbreak.
While this is not an immediate problem, they say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring. Due to being a new strain, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.
Scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, that measures to control the virus in pigs and close monitoring of workers in the pig industry should be implemented quickly.
The last flu pandemic in the world was the 2009 outbreak of swine flu. But it was less deadly than initially feared, largely because many older people had some immunity to it, probably due to its similarity to other flu viruses that had circulated years earlier.
The swine-origin influenza A (H1N1) virus appeared in 2009 and was first found in human beings in Mexico.
This virus, called A/H1N1pdm09, is now covered by the annual flu vaccine to ensure that people are protected. At the moment, it’s not a big threat, but Prof. Kin-Chow Chang and his colleagues who studied it, say it’s “something to keep an eye on”.
SOURCE: BBC
World
India bans TikTok among almost 60 other Chinese apps
India has decided to ban almost 60 Chinese apps, including the explosively popular TikTok and WeChat, which has left millions of users reportedly startled and disappointed. The Indian government says the apps were “prejudicing the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, and the security of state and public order.”
Although TikTok has refused to share any data with the Chinese government, Beijing says it was “strongly concerned.” Experts describe the ban as a political move in the context of rising bilateral tensions after a border dispute between China and India earlier this month. Sources say the conflict resulted in troops fighting in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. Between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, it has been reported that 20 Indian troops were left dead. China has not given any details as to whether there were any Chinese casualties but both countries have since increased their deployment of troops close to the disputed border.
Calls for a boycott of Chinese goods soon emerged and the government issued directives to cancel or limit Chinese contracts with public sector companies. But the ban on apps has taken many Indians by surprise. The list includes the Weibo microblogging platform, the Clash of Kings strategy game, Alibaba’s UC Browser, the Club Factory and Shein e-commerce apps.
App makers say they are in talks with the Indian government, while Beijing is asking India to reconsider its decision.
“We want to stress that Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws and regulations. India’s government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones,” ANI news agency quotes Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying.
SOURCE: BBC
World
Australia uses national flower for new marketing logo
Australia is replacing its international marketing logo with the nation’s wattle flower to represent the country during trade missions and business exchange programs. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is giving the green light to change the logo from the current one which displays two boomerangs surrounding the words “Australian Unlimited”.
The new logo features the letters “AU” on top of a gold wattle flower-which is the Australian national flower.
The green and gold kangaroo associated with the ‘Australian Made’ brand will still be used to highlight products made locally, but it will slightly alter its colours.
The Brand Advisory Council of Australia’s Nation is an industry-led body established in 2018 and chaired by West Australian mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest.
Its members include Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce and chief editor Edwina McCann of Vogue Australia.
In a statement given in response to reports that the new design would replace the existing Australian Made logo, Birmingham said that the new logo would not completely replace the green and gold kangaroo, as they have $5 million in funding to be used to “increase (the kangaroo’s) recognition”.
“The Nation Brand developed by Australian business leaders will simply seek to bring some consistency in how different government agencies, industry bodies, states, and territories present themselves at international trade shows and similar events,” he said.
SOURCE: The Sydney Morning Herald
Hong Kong
Beijing passes new Hong Kong security law
China has passed the controversial new national security law for Hong Kong in what critics believe could be the start of a wave of ‘mainland’ political repression. The National Standing Committee, China’s top lawmaking body, approved the legislation. The passing of the new law has been reported on Now TV, RTHK and the South China Morning Post.
Chinese officials maintain that the law bans “subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces” and is needed to return stability to Hong Kong following 12 months of pro-democracy protests that shut down suburbs, the airport and universities.
But critics say it will signal the end of Hong Kong’s unique “political freedoms” and reduce the Special Administrative Region’s autonomy citing similar laws used to subdue dissent in mainland China. Beijing bypassed Hong Kong’s local legislature to pass the new law. It has been signed off just 6 weeks after being announced. At this stage Hong Kong residents are yet to review the contents of the new law. Hong Kong has a population of around 7.4 million.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, criticised for being a pro-Beijing ‘puppet’, has made no official comment whether the new law had been passed or not.
“I think at this moment, it is not appropriate for me to comment on any questions related to the national security law.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
paul scott
July 1, 2020 at 11:24 am
“Chinese scientists have identified a new strain of the flu simular to the 2009 swine flu, saying it has the potential to become a pandemic in China.”
Of course they have > The article should read > “this further bioweapon has the potential to become another pandemic in the target countries “