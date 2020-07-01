Thailand praised by China for successful suppression of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand praised by China for successful suppression of Covid-19
An official from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has congratulated Thailand for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak and seemingly successful suppression of the virus. Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Ambassador, the diplomat says such success is due to the measures implemented by the Thai government.
Thailand has now gone more than a month without a case of community transmission and both countries say they will continue to work together and strengthen their trading ties. Thailand is currently the 12th largest trading partner of China, and both governments say they will continue to cooperate on joint trade, investment, and tourism arrangements, to help their economies recover from the Covid-19 fallout.
In a show of mutual back-patting at a meeting between the two governments, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the Chinese government for its latest donation of medical equipment, which includes over a million protective masks, 70,000 N95 masks, 150,000 Covid- 19 test kits and 70,000 items of personal protective equipment. The PM says he is grateful for China’s assistance in suppressing the virus within Thailand, adding that he sends his condolence to Chinese citizens affected by the recent severe flooding in the country.
SOURCE: Thai National News Bureau
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thai Chana is coming to an MRT station near you…
As social distancing requirements are eased on public transport, the Thai government says that from today, passengers must check in and out of the capital’s metro and Skytrain services through the Thai Chana platform.
Officials from both the MRT and BTS services say passengers are also asked to refrain from talking during their journey and to adhere to the 1 metre social distancing rule while waiting on platforms. All passengers must also agree to temperature checks on arrival at stations, as well as wearing masks both on the platform and during their journey. The State Railway of Thailand has not yet said if the same measures will be required on the Airport Rail Link service.
The Thai Chana platform has been in use since May, when the government introduced it to help contact-tracing in the event of any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. It has had a mixed response from the public, and lax enforcement in some places, with the government admitting the technology is unable to issue alerts to users.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Back to school – Thai school kids head back to class
School’s back. Thai school children are returning to their classes in school rooms around the country to be re-united with their teachers who have been just a thumbnail on a Zoom conference call for the past three months. The reopening of schools is nationwide, for all levels of public and private schools. Since mid-March, all schools in Thailand have been closed for classes as part of the government’s efforts to battle the coronavirus.
One foreign English teacher, we’ll call him ‘James’, teaches at a large public school in southern Thailand. He told The Thaiger that he’s even more excited about getting back to school than the students.
“I’m very excited on my first day at school after the lockdown as we start the new normal schedule. Our school is conducting an odd/even numbers system. The students are given random numbers and the odd numbers come one day and the students with even numbers on another.”
“The teachers on the gate were making sure that all the students are healthy and are taking preventive measures by checking the body temperature, providing hand sanitisers and making sure everyone is wearing a mask. All the teachers are making sure that the children are maintaining social distancing.”
“There are signs all over the school reminding about preventive measures to take during this Covid-19 era. We’re all hoping this ‘new normal’ will end soon and all the students can come to school together to study, and play with each other soon.”
At the start of June, when Thailand started easing restrictions, teachers were asked to come back to many of the country’s schools to prepare for the resumption of classes. Many had been doing online classes from home but have spent the last month continuing online classes from the schools and helping prepare the classrooms.
Floors of schools around the country will have new social distance markings and hand washing stations have been set up.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce is working with with manufacturers of school uniforms and back-to-school supplies to control prices and ease expenses during the economic recession. The program is aimed to assist up to 10.4 million families.
The ‘Back to School’ campaign is aimed at parents of school aged kids to reduce the cost of living as schools resume from today. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy PM and Minister of Commerce, says his ministry has spoken to manufacturers of school uniforms and school supplies to help reduce their product prices until July 15.
“The products will be sold at department stores nationwide. The campaign offers a discount of up to 80 percent on many items.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Activists slam “politically motivated” decree extension
Critics of the Thai government have condemned the extension of the emergency decree by another month, claiming it’s unnecessary and politically motivated. The extension was given the green light at a Cabinet meeting yesterday, after the PM said it was necessary in order to continue the successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus.
Khaosod English reports that government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat insists the extension is necessary in order to protect Thailand’s borders from countries where Covid-19 is not yet under control. She adds that the extension will not affect the re-starting of the country’s economy or people’s day-to-day lives.
It’s the third time the emergency decree has been extended since being implemented last March and critics of the government are not convinced that the move is not political, with one activist saying it’s simply a coup under another name.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with coronavirus since late April. It has been contained since then. Now it’s for another objective. It’s kind of a coup in disguise.”
Sunai Phasuk, from Human Rights Watch agrees, calling the extension undemocratic and a violation of citizens’ rights.
“This is detrimental to the governance under democratic principles. The intention for maintaining the emergency decree is about protecting Prayut and the government from political challenge.”
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Yesterday, a number of protesters held a rally to voice their opposition to the extension, with political scientist Surachart Bamrungsuk saying he doesn’t buy the government’s excuse that it needs to protect the country from a “second wave” of the virus.
“Many see the government as wanting to have special powers to deal with many problems, particularly the economic problems which may lead to protests. Maintaining the emergency rule is thus more about political control than controlling the coronavirus itself.”
Thailand has now gone over a month with no new cases of community transmissions. The only new cases being reported daily, usually in single digits, are among those in state quarantine due to having recently returned from overseas.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
