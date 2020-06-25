Connect with us

Crime

Graffiti in historic Trang cave means public access restricted

Jack Burton

Published 

54 mins ago

 on 

Graffiti in historic Trang cave means public access restricted | The Thaiger
PHOTO: VYMaps.com
    • follow us in feedly

A historic cave in the southern province of Trang, said to be in use by humans for at least a 1,000 years, will no longer be open the the public after it was defaced by graffiti. After a millennium of human use, the Khao Pina Cave, famous for its stalagmites and stalactites, was found scribbled with names and nonsense soon after it was reopened along with other attractions as part of the fourth phase of reopening from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The cave is located within a temple, Wat Khao Pina, and failed attempts by monks there to remove the graffiti mean visitors will now only be allowed into the cave under the supervision of tour guides.

The graffiti left on the cave wall features messages such as “Si Tao,” “Sor the unlucky,” and “F**k from Ubon Rachathani.”

One volunteer guide asked visitors to cooperate by keeping memories of the place “in their hearts, not their hands.”

Khao Pina cave is 250 metres high and has 6 levels that visitors can enter. The sixth level is engraved with the abbreviated name of King Rama VII to mark his visit in 1928.

Graffiti in historic Trang cave means public access restricted | News by The Thaiger

SOOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Millions of baht worth of drugs seized, hundreds arrested over 2 months | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

Just in the past 2 months, authorities have arrested hundreds of drug smuggling suspects and seized drugs valued at millions of baht, plus related assets. A total of 43 drug smuggling rings were busted. But apparently catching the criminals wasn’t easy as many of them traded items instead of cash for the drugs, making it hard to nail down evidence.

Instead of cash, many used items like gold bars, fuel, zinc and steel rods for drug transactions as a loophole, making it more difficult for authorities prove drugs were sold. Justice Minister Somsak Thepusthin said the money-laundering laws could be amended to make it easier to gather evidence of drug dealings using items instead of cash.

Thepusthin announced the numbers yesterday. Along with 450 million baht worth of drugs and drug-related assets seized by drug suppression agencies, a total of 1,346 people were arrested. Thepusthin said that from May to June, police seized nearly 26 million methamphetamine pills, 321 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 420 kilograms of marijuana and 1 kilogram of ketamine. The drug suspects’ bank accounts were also seized, adding up to 12 billion baht in circulation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders

Anukul

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

UPDATE: Today, the car mechanic who ran over and killed a pregnant woman on Sunday handed himself over to the police. Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district had previously issued an arrest warrant for 48 year old Kawin Sathorn, for running over a woman who was 5 months pregnant.

The 21 year old victim, Nadiyah, was on a motorbike with her boyfriend in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood (eastern Bangkok) when they were hit by a black Volvo at around 10:30pm. The impacts struck her off the bike, and she was crushed to death as the car went off. Read the original story, HERE

Police say the CCTV images show the Volvo stopped 11 kilometres away and the driver got out and hailed a taxi.

Kawin walked into the police station at 11am today and told investigators that he had lost control of the car after suffering a burst tyre.

UPDATE: Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run, driver surrenders | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Thai cabinet endorses raising age of criminal responsibility

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Thai cabinet endorses raising age of criminal responsibility | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuli Traisoranakul - Nation Thailand

The Cabinet has approved a draft bill increasing the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It also gave the go-ahead to changing the age during which measures other than criminal punishments can be applied, from 10-15 to to 12-15, under the same code.

The changes are in line with the ICCPR and medical opinions that 12 year old children aren’t very different from 10 year olds in terms of cognitive skills, according to a government spokeswoman. She says the change will bring down the number of juvenile criminals, thereby cutting state expenditures.

“Other measures will be used such as close supervision or vocational training so children have a chance to grow up to be good citizens.”

Following the Cabinet’s approval yesterday, the draft will be forwarded to the Council of State for screening, before submission to government whips and then to the House of Representatives for debate.

While the potential revision will exempt those under 12 from punishment, if convicted by a court, the court is empowered to take any of the following steps to deal with offenders aged from 12 to 15, or their parents:

  • Warn young offenders before setting them free
  • Return young offenders to their parents or guardians, with a condition that they must prevent them from committing further offences for a specified period
  • Impose probation conditions on the young offender
  • In the case of young offenders without legal parents or guardians who are able take care of them, the court can place the youth under the care of a person or an organization appointed by the court for a specific period

The court can send the young offenders to a school or training centre designed to train young offenders for a specific period, but not until they are 18.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending