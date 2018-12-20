19 Year old Thai girl dies from assault in Tokyo hotel | The Thaiger

World
19 Year old Thai girl dies from assault in Tokyo hotel
Photo: MX News
Following several news reports by Japanese media outlets The Foreign Affairs Ministry has now confirmed the death of a 19 year old Thai woman in Tokyo, Japan.
Initial reports say police were called by hotel staff when they heard loud screams from a woman after she had been heard arguing with a man in their room. Police arrived at the fifth floor hotel room in suburban Tokyo and knocked on the door. A man shouted from inside for them to wait.
They decided to move in due to concern for the woman’s welfare only to find the victim lying naked and her assailan,t a 20 year old Japanese man, had jumped out the window. He was later found with head injuries in the sidewalk below the room.
The young girl died on Wednesday evening and the man, who survived the fall, will be questioned after he undergoes surgery and recovers.
Thai authorities report that the Thai woman was there as a tourist. A Japanese foreign ministry spokeswoman gave very few details, saying the families had been notified and that full autopsy results were expected soon from Japanese authorities.
SOURCE: Khaosodenglish
World
Floating plastic waste removal machine in the Pacific Ocean – Fail, so far
The ‘plastic removal system’ that set sail from San Francisco in September to clean up the huge floating plastic patches in the Pacific Ocean, hasn’t been working as planned.
The Ocean Cleanup System 001, a U-shaped floating barrier created by the organisation The Ocean Cleanup, arrived in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in October. But the system has failed to retain the plastic it captured, according to organisers.
The system has the nickname ‘Wilson’.
CNN reports the the device is 650 metres long with a 3 metre skirt that hangs below it, under the water.
Ocean garbage patches are formed by rotating ocean currents called “gyres” that pull marine debris (litter, fishing gear, and plastic) into one location, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The are several of these patches in the ocean, including two in the Pacific.
“It appears that the system occasionally travels slower than the plastic, which provides the caught plastic with the opportunity to leave the system again.”
Read the rest of the CNN report HERE.
World
Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht
PHOTOS: Reuters, Newsbook
Meet Juice or “Guozhi” in Mandarin, a small one foot tall mongrel stray adopted from the streets turned into Chinese movie star. The nine year old canine actor was neutered at an early age and is unable to reproduce but as they say “the show must go on”.
Introducing “Sinogene”, China’s first biotech company offering animal cloning services. In May last year the company successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle and made headlines, and a month later the service was made available to anyone, for a price.
Starting from US$55,065 your dog can live now live forever too (well, it’s not actually the same dog, but a genetic copy with identical DNA).
Sinogene collects skin samples from the dogs lower abdomen and within a few weeks they are able to isolate his DNA and fertilise an egg, which is then surgically inserted into the uterus of a surrogate mother dog.
Little Juice during his first month spent in the lab, guarded by his surrogate mother.
‘Little Juice’ (Juices clone) was born in mid-September and stayed with the surrogate mother for about a month inside Sinogene’s lab. The puppy was then presented to its owner at a small ceremony, in which ‘Juice’ was present.
More and more progress is being made in the cloning field, where last year a Shanghai lab produced the worlds first monkey clones of two long-tailed macaques. Last month He Jiankui of China’s Southern University of Science and Technology claimed he had used gene-editing to modify the embryonic genes of twin girls, to great controversy. In this case the scientists claim they were able to produce an HIV-immune baby.
In China the biotech industry is growing very rapidly, and currently faces relatively few regulations and barriers compared to the West. Due to the high profit margin and the image of this very high-tech technology the government has proven to be supportive of this industry, so far.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Foreign Ministry assisting wife of Thai slain in France
Thai Foreign Ministry officials are working with French authorities to assist the wife of a Thai tourist who was among three people killed by a gunman last night at a famous Strasbourg Christmas market in France.
A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaksat says the Thai embassy in Paris had reported the death of 45 year old Anupong Suebsamarn, and contacted his wife, Naiyana, to offer help.
Busadee said Anupong and his wife had just arrived in France and planned to visit Strasbourg and Paris.
She said the embassy had contacted the Thai expatriate community in Strasbourg to coordinate with local authorities and take care of Naiyana while she was waiting to reclaim the body.
The embassy has also been in close contact with police in Strasbourg and will provide legal assistance to her.
Officials from the Thai consular office would travel to Strasbourg on Wednesday, Busadee added.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
More about the Strasbourg shootings HERE.
