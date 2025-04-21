Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

An unidentified number of gunmen opened fire on a group of locals dining outdoors in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat yesterday, leaving several people injured.

Officers from Waeng Police Station were alerted to the shooting at a house in Waeng district at around 7.15pm, yesterday, on April 20. Police responded to the scene along with an emergency team from Waeng Hospital. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, although several individuals sustained injuries.

Reports on the number of victims varied among news agencies. According to Amarin TV, six people were injured: 44 year old Winai, 43 year old Thawatchai, 39 year old Prakit, 56 year old Pradit, 40 year old Wirat, and a man named Anucha.

All injured victims were transported to Waeng Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Anucha was later transferred to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital for further treatment.

Initial questioning revealed that the group were dining together outside the house after returning from a hunting trip in the forest. They gathered to cook and share a meal when the shooting occurred.

Due to the darkness, the victims were unable to determine the number of attackers or the motive behind the shooting.

Members of the public speculated that the attack may have been carried out by insurgents seeking to instil fear and spread chaos.

In a separate but possibly related incident, another violent attack took place the same evening at approximately 6.40pm behind Khok Khian Police Station in Narathiwat. Ten people, including children, were injured. The victims were identified as follows:

A seven year old boy Nurasit Srimarak

A seven year old girl Chalisa Sangsuwan

A nine year old girl Thunyaporn Sangsuwan

A 11 year old boy Muhammad Yapa

A 14 year old boy Ausmeen Duerae

A 14 year old boy Akkarawin Daemayu

A 15 year old girl Natchamee Srimarak

A 15 year old girl Hananee Sama

A 35 year old Police Sergeant Ussaman Maemaelae

A 45 year old man Rutsalee Binya

The Provincial Assistance Centre for Southern Thailand Insurgency Victims in Narathiwat is now providing care and support to all affected people. Police are currently conducting investigations in both cases to identify the perpetrators.