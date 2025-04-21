Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

April 21, 2025
56 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ จ.นราธิวาส

An unidentified number of gunmen opened fire on a group of locals dining outdoors in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat yesterday, leaving several people injured.

Officers from Waeng Police Station were alerted to the shooting at a house in Waeng district at around 7.15pm, yesterday, on April 20. Police responded to the scene along with an emergency team from Waeng Hospital. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, although several individuals sustained injuries.

Reports on the number of victims varied among news agencies. According to Amarin TV, six people were injured: 44 year old Winai, 43 year old Thawatchai, 39 year old Prakit, 56 year old Pradit, 40 year old Wirat, and a man named Anucha.

All injured victims were transported to Waeng Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Anucha was later transferred to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital for further treatment.

Initial questioning revealed that the group were dining together outside the house after returning from a hunting trip in the forest. They gathered to cook and share a meal when the shooting occurred.

Shooting in Narathiwat
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ จ.นราธิวาส

Due to the darkness, the victims were unable to determine the number of attackers or the motive behind the shooting.

Members of the public speculated that the attack may have been carried out by insurgents seeking to instil fear and spread chaos.

Narathiwat locals injured in shooting
Photo via Facebook/ ปิตุภูมิ Voice of Fatherland

In a separate but possibly related incident, another violent attack took place the same evening at approximately 6.40pm behind Khok Khian Police Station in Narathiwat. Ten people, including children, were injured. The victims were identified as follows:

  • A seven year old boy Nurasit Srimarak
  • A seven year old girl Chalisa Sangsuwan
  • A nine year old girl Thunyaporn Sangsuwan
  • A 11 year old boy Muhammad Yapa
  • A 14 year old boy Ausmeen Duerae
  • A 14 year old boy Akkarawin Daemayu
  • A 15 year old girl Natchamee Srimarak
  • A 15 year old girl Hananee Sama
  • A 35 year old Police Sergeant Ussaman Maemaelae
  • A 45 year old man Rutsalee Binya
Narathiwat bomb near police station
Photo via Facebook/ แอดชายแดนใต้

The Provincial Assistance Centre for Southern Thailand Insurgency Victims in Narathiwat is now providing care and support to all affected people. Police are currently conducting investigations in both cases to identify the perpetrators.

10 people injured in bomb in Narathiwat
Photo via Facebook/ แอดชายแดนใต้

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

