Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting | The Thaiger

Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting
A couple have been shot and killed, and their granddaughter wounded, during a drive-by shooting in the southern province of Yala. Thai media report that the couple were the parents of a local police sergeant, Surakarn Khunkaew.
The attack took place in Mae Lan district of Pattani on Friday.
Police found the bodies of Anukul Khunkaew and his wife Yuphin on the road with gunshot wounds. Their 2 year old granddaughter received head injuries and was rushed to hospital. The couple’s motorcycle was found nearby.
According to police, the couple and their grandchild were returning home from a nearby market. Two men on a motorbike followed them. The man riding pillion fired shots before fleeing at speed.
The chief of the Pattani special task force ordered police to hunt down the attackers in the district and nearby Khok Pho and Nong Chik districts.
Relatives took the bodies to a local temple for funeral rites, as per the Muslim custom.
Surakarn burst into tears during the funeral rites on Saturday. He said his parents worked as rubber farmers and stayed with his elder sister, the injured girl’s mother.
Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre
More than 200 troops and police conducted searches in Thailand’s southern border provinces on Friday night, looking for suspects in Tuesday’s brutal attack in Yala Province that killed 15.
Nine suspects were arrested, but three were released shortly after checks showed they had no prior connections with the insurgency or criminal records. The rest were detained for questioning. Two other suspects were earlier detained as well in the days following the massacre.
Security forces found several knapsacks and bandages during the searches, but no weapons.
Police say background checks showed some of the six had existing arrest warrants, but more checks are needed to determine whether they were involved in the Yala checkpoint attack on Tuesday night.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported to have ordered a partial curfew in some districts of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, effective December 1. But a subsequent clarification from an official Army spokesperson say that there no such command but that they were looking at other ways to tighten security in the tour bled area.
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand
The army says now that won't upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
He says the Army is urging people not to panic.
“There is no immediate need to impose a curfew, and people should not be frustrated.”
Attacks blamed on islamic militants in the southernmost province of Yala left 15 community guards dead. The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
A Friday announcement in the Royal Gazette allowed the director of ISOC to consider curfew in the several southern districts, effective from December 1 for up to a year, but ISOC explained that this only empowers LSOC to impose curfew.
“It is not an announcement of curfew per se,” said the spokesman.
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1
The government has confirmed that a partial curfew will be put in place for Thailand’s Deep South for one year from December 1. The announcement follows Tuesday night’s deadly attack by insurgents on a checkpoint in Yala when 15 people were killed.
The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
Thai PBS World reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has used Section 18 of the Internal Security Act to introduce the curfew after the Yala attack, the worst the region has seen in several years.
The areas affected by the curfew are districts in Pattani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, with more information expected from the Army. Those living in the affected districts will be unable to leave their homes during the hours of the curfew, with the use of some electronic equipment restricted.
A military spokesperson says they believe they have now identified up to twenty people involved in the attack in Yala and urges those sheltering them to hand them over. Security officials are convinced that villages around the attack area are harbouring some of the attackers.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the office of a Muslim spiritual leader, condemns the recent attack, saying it goes against the principles of all religions and accuses the perpetrators of trying to create division between Buddhists and Muslims.
The statement calls for understanding between all religions and urges the government to bring the guilty to justice, to help the victims, and to make peace in the region a top priority.
It’s understood that two Muslims and a woman were among the 15 killed in Tuesday’s attack.
