South
Three arrested in Pattani with alleged home-made bomb
PHOTO: Nine hurt in bomb blast in Pattani in 2015 – The Star
Police and rangers have arrested three men in Pattani this morning (Saturday) after they were allegedly found with a homemade bomb in a gas cylinder.
Police and rangers were patrolling a rubber plantation in Ban Lan Chang village in Tambon Taping, Sai Buri district and spotted two motorcycles.
The two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were arrested after police examined a bag carried by the pillion rider. Police allege that a gas cylinder containing about 20 kilograms of explosive was found in the bag. A detonating circuit was allegedly found hidden under the pillion of the motorcycle where the bomb was found.
The three suspects were identified as 25 year old Maruding Ming, 29 year old Abiding Saleh and 32 year old Abdulkaree Ahsae, Abdulkaree was riding pillion behind Abiding.
The three suspects were taken to Ingkhayut Borihan Army camp in Tambon Bothong of Pattani’s Nong Chik district for further questioning.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Trang councillor arrested over roadwork attacks
The 56 year old councillor Jareuk Tamang, who was accused of being behind the attacks, was arrested at his home, which was one of the 10 targeted locations in Tambon Na Bin La of Muang Trang that were raided by nearly 100 police and soldiers at 6am.
Another local resident, 40 year old Somneuk Noowong, was apprehended at a separate location and was brought for questioning at the Phraya Ratsadanuphapradit Military Camp by soldiers and police.
The army involvement was because the two incidents against Surat Thani-based contractor Suwit Phaksutheekosol in Tambon N...
South
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Police in the South have released a sketch of what witnesses described as a “Malay-speaking gunman” after an elderly Buddhist couple were gunned down at their house and furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepha district yesterday.
Read the story from yesterday HERE.
The shop house belonging to 68 year old Uthit Chanrat and wife Boontim Chanrat had been among 10 locations at which insurgents carried out simultaneous arson attacks back in August, 2013.
However, police are not yet ruling out personal conflict being a possible motive. The shooting happened yesterday at noon when two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot the couple.
Police said they had watched footage of the two gunmen fleeing on a...
South
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
An elderly couple have been shot dead at their furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepa district this afternoon (Sunday) and police suspect it might be linked to the insurgency in the southern provinces.
Police say the shop was among 10 locations of arson or bomb attacks targeted by insurgents back in 2013.
An unknown attacker, or attackers, stormed into the Nikhom furniture shop in Tambon Tha Moung and shot dead shop owner 65 year old Uthit Chanrat and his wife 63 year old Boontim Chanrat with a pistol at around midday today.
A police investigation into the double murder was underway this afternoon and security officers are also taking part to check on possble links to the unrest in the deep south.
The same shop was attacked by arsonists on August 2, 2013, part of a wave of arson or bomb attacks at 10 locations in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwa...
