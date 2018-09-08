Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards

PHOTO: Conde Nast

Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.

Thailand was voted into third spot in the ‘Best Country’ category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the ‘Best Country For People‘ category.

But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the ‘Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel’ category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s ‘Best Islands‘. Phuket doesn’t get a mention.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, said: “That readers of Conde Nast Traveller, one of the world’s leading and most highly respected travel publications, have again this year seen fit to recognise Thailand for multiple ‘best of the world awards’, is extremely pleasing. These well-heeled travellers are discerning by nature and as such they honour us with their choices, in the most satisfying of ways.”

The winners of this year’s Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards were announced at a gala event on September 4 held at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, including the readers’ favourite islands, hotels, spas, cities, countries, airlines and cruise lines.

The full list of winners is featured in the October 2018 issue of Conde Nast Traveller UK, which went on sale on September 6.