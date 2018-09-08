Connect with us

Bangkok

Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Conde Nast

Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine  in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.

Thailand was voted into third spot in the ‘Best Country’ category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the ‘Best Country For People‘ category.

But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the ‘Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel’ category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s ‘Best Islands‘. Phuket doesn’t get a mention.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, said: “That readers of Conde Nast Traveller, one of the world’s leading and most highly respected travel publications, have again this year seen fit to recognise Thailand for multiple ‘best of the world awards’, is extremely pleasing. These well-heeled travellers are discerning by nature and as such they honour us with their choices, in the most satisfying of ways.”

The winners of this year’s Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards were announced at a gala event on September 4 held at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, including the readers’ favourite islands, hotels, spas, cities, countries, airlines and cruise lines.

The full list of winners is featured in the October 2018 issue of Conde Nast Traveller UK, which went on sale on September 6.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Victims say they’ve lost 40 million baht in a Facebook gold scam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

30 people have filed complaints with police that they've been scammed into transferring over 40 million baht to a woman who promised to sell them bargain gold ornaments.

The group, led by 38 year old Atipong Nakrod, has filed the complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division. They're pointing the finger at a Facebook user with the account name of Chalinee Witthaya as the suspect.

Atipong alleged that Chalinee made a post offering to sell gold ornaments at about 2,000 to 3,000 baht less than the market rate for 15 grams of gold.

He said they transferred their money and got their gold ornaments in the post as promised in deals until August 27. Atipong and other buyers said they made bigger orders after August 27 but after they transferred the money, Chalinee closed her Facebook page and disappeared.

He said he lost almost 4 million baht and about 30 others were also conned with one losing 10 million baht. The vict...
Bangkok

‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTO: 'Benz' surrender to police in 2017 over allegations of money laundering - The Nation

Motorcycle racer Akarakit Benz Worarojcharoendet has been sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering.

Ratchadapisek Criminal Court acquitted him of abetting drug-related offences during this morning's hearing.


21 year old Akarakit was found guilty of laundering money by leasing a 20 million baht Lamborghini on behalf of Natthapol Nakkham, an alleged accomplice of jailed Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keophimpa.

Akarakit, the husband of actress Napapa Patt Tantrakul, was arrested based on nearly 30 monetary transactions and his own claim of having a lease contract for the Lamborghini.

It remains unclear whether Akarakit purchased the luxury car for his own use because police found that Natthapol also used the vehicle and was present when it was purchased...
Bangkok

His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Nation

Last night the government hosted a 'thank-you reception' for those who helped in the Tham Luang cave-rescue. Many others will also be getting special recognition for their contribution at government house today.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted the “Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn” honour to 114 foreigners and 74 Thais who were involved in rescuing the 13 soccer players from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in late June and early July.

The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will present the honours at a ceremony at Government House today. Apart from those involved in the cave rescue, 184 civil servants, police and military officers will also be presented with a souvenir pin marking His Majesty’s 66th birthday.

Last night's reception was held at the Dusit Palace Plaza under the “United as One” theme. 7,000 people attended the celebration.

The footballers and th...
