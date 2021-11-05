Connect with us

South

Thai woman’s bedtime routine rudely interrupted by giant King Cobra

Avatar

Published

 on 

A 3-metre long King Cobra recently slithered into a 55 year old Thai woman’s bed in southeastern Thailand, giving her a not-so-fun surprise. The woman, Janhom Bamrungchai, says she was in the bathroom, when the snake made its move to enter her home and hide in her bed. She was shocked upon finding it and called emergency services to remove the giant snake who seemingly just wanted to “spoon” with her.

When wildlife officials arrived, the woman had booked it outside, leaving the snake to squirm around in her sheets. The team found the snake under her pillow and slowly grabbed the cobra’s head to pull it off the bed. The rescue workers said the cobra was still calm and didn’t try anything before it was captured in a plastic box. The workers said it was a natural instinct for the snake to feel more calm in a small, dark space…..like a pillow or box.

The snake was apparently healthy and the workers say they would hold the snake for a bit before releasing back into the wild, and away from the woman and others. Janhom says she was lucky she saw the snake, otherwise, it could have been lurking under her pillow when she went to sleep. King Cobras can kill a human with their venom, leaving the woman to be in utter shock that she somehow did not get bitten.

A wildlife rescue team member says that locals may see more snakes around as it is mating season. He said the end of the rainy season and the beginning of cold season is when snakes are in the mood. And, it seems the snake got a bit mixed up in his desires when he jumped into a human’s bed. Janhom was definitely lucky that the King Cobra incident did not end in a fatal attraction.

Thailand has had many reported cases of people finding snakes in their homes, and wildlife workers say to keep homes uncluttered as much as possible. In ground floor toilets, spitting cobras have been found inside by those sitting down to use the toilet, often giving a nasty bite on their nether regions, signaling an embarrassing emergency room visit.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-11-05 14:03
Happens every day in my place 🤣
image
ThailandBob
2021-11-05 14:04
1 hour ago, Dedinbed said: did she egg it on or something Don't tell us she was wearing a skimpy outfit. Always blaming the victim. 😡
image
gummy
2021-11-05 14:06
I expect later that the King Cobra will later be re-identified as the Trouser Snake, no less deadly than a Cobra but known to visit unsuspecting females more often 😂
image
Saltire
2021-11-05 14:07
Ran one over on Wednesday, they never look before crossing the road.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-05 14:47
Article quote: A wildlife rescue team member says that locals may see more snakes around as it is mating season. That snake has been watching too many old horror films.
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya52 mins ago

Pattaya police see no proof of alcohol in restaurant, but customers fled
Visa1 hour ago

Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school
Sponsored2 hours ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Want to come to Thailand? Here’s the process and required documents – VIDEO
South3 hours ago

Thai woman’s bedtime routine rudely interrupted by giant King Cobra
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Soft Re-opening for Hua Hin and Cha-am, More vaccinations incoming | Nov. 5
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Property3 hours ago

Government urged to simplify measures for foreign property ownership
Thailand4 hours ago

Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
World4 hours ago

Pop megastars ABBA release first album in 40 years
Economy4 hours ago

4 new holidays in Thailand hoped to stimulate domestic travel
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases and 80 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

On-site learning resumes in over 10,000 Thai schools, another 20,000 to follow
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
Tourism5 hours ago

Soft tourism openings expected for Hua Hin and Cha-am in last quarter of 2021
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Government approves budget of over 3.6 billion baht for Thai vaccine development
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending