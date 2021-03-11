Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home | The Thaiger

Events
Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home
A resident in the eastern Chon Buri province, is reeling after finding a 4 metre long king cobra inside his house in Bor Thong district. Rescue workers were called to scene, arriving to find the large snake hidden under storage boxes inside the home. They say what looked like a professional snake-handling team, helped them to catch the snake after it evaded the rescue workers, venturing outside of the house. 18 year old Junlajak Oermphin told the Associated Thai media he heard strange sounds.
“I was relaxing inside the house alone when I heard some unusual sounds and my pet dog began barking and growling, dashing out of the home through an open door.”
“I stood up from where I had been lying down relaxing and I caught a brief glimpse of the rear of the snake as it slithered under storage boxes, causing me to be alarmed. This was the first time in my life I had seen a snake this size and as I had been home alone I decided to call for assistance from local authorities.”
The Peun Khao Rao Rak Kan rescue team says the cobra will be released back into a local forest. It was just last month that another king cobra was found in Chon Buri by a 12 year old girl. The girl says she was doing laundry in the back of her house when she found the snake in a nearby room.
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country, not in provinces in the east like Chon Buri, but have also been found frequently around rubber plantations.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Education
Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture
A young schoolboy is recovering after allegedly being pushed off a school building by one of his peers. The 8 year old boy’s skull was fractured from the second storey fall and was sent to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, staying in the hospital for at least 9 days. The principal of the school, which is located in Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, allegedly offered 20,000 baht to the boy’s mother to “end all problems.”
But the boy’s mother, 43 year old “Vi” declined part of the money and instead took up the invitation from Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani Province to meet with its founder and a representative from the Ministry of Education to seek justice for her son.
The incident happened last month in which the boy says he had dropped a pencil and climbed to the front of the school building to retreive it. It was then that another student allegedly pushed him off the building. The boy was able to identify the student as well which homeroom class in which he belonged at the school.
The school paid a visit to the young boy at the hospital and allegedly gave his mother 10,000 baht to help with medical expenses. Then, the principle visited the boy again and allegedly offered another 10,000 baht to his mother in exchange for “ending all the problems.”
But Vi says she didn’t accept the money and is waiting until her son has recovered. She says she wants teachers at the school to watch the students more carefully to prevent another accident like this from happening again. Vi says she is now without a job and no other income after having to take off work to care for her injured son. In response, the Ministry of Education representative is promising to seek help for her son’s situation.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Road deaths
1 dead, 1 injured, 2 businesses damaged in 6-vehicle collision in eastern Thailand
A collision involving 6 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri has left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured, and damaged 2 businesses in the vicinity. The Pattaya News reports that the incident occurred in Si Racha, with traffic disrupted for several hours after the event.
It’s understood the driver of a large trailer truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, blocking the road. This in turn led to a collision between 5 other vehicles, 2 of which drove into a noodle restaurant and a grocery store, damaging both businesses. Rescue workers found the truck driver inside the cab of his vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as 41 year old Adithep Buranpai.
A 54 year old unnamed woman who was eating in the noodle restaurant at the time of the incident was struck by the trailer truck and sustained head and foot injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The drivers of the other 5 vehicles escaped serious injury and declined to go to hospital.
Rescue workers had to spend several hours clearing the wreckage before traffic returned to normal. According to the Pattaya News report, police in Si Racha have launched an investigation into the collision amid reports of conflicting testimonies from other drivers and witnesses.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
Thailand’s Culture Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry says provinces considered major tourist destinations could be given extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the government is being asked to agree to the proposal in order to boost residents’ confidence and help local economies. The chosen provinces included Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first doses of China’s Sinovac jab have been distributed in tourist provinces, with 2,500 going to Koh Samui, 4,700 sent to Pattaya, 3,500 to Chiang Mai, and 4,000 to the resort island of Phuket. More doses will follow in June and September. In June, the breakdown will be 16,000 for Samui, 50,000 for Pattaya, 32,000 for Chiang Mai, and 16,000 for Phuket. In September, Phuket will take delivery of a further 48,000 doses, Samui will receive another 16,000, and Chiang Mai and Pattaya will receive 48,000 doses each.
Officials are also in talks as to what the Songkran celebrations will look like this year, after the PM confirmed the holiday will go ahead. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss guidelines for the celebrations with relevant agencies and to submit a proposal to cabinet next week.
“The situation has now improved. With the collaboration of everyone, the Songkran events can be held. But what type of events will be held and how will have to be discussed to ensure they will not affect disease control measures. They may be less fun but still safe.”
It’s unclear if certain practices that are not particularly traditional, but have become associated with Songkran, such as foam parties and pick-up trucks splashing water on roads, will be given the green light this year.
Itthiphol suggests that the splashing of water be allowed to go ahead, given the low number of daily new infections.
“It should get the green light because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from 3 digits to only 2 digits.”
However, he adds that this year’s Songkran celebrations should focus more on religious and cultural activities like making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues and onto the palms of the elderly. There has also been talk of participants being required to wear face shields, masks, and raincoats as protection against contamination, and maintaining social distancing when giving traditional greetings to the elderly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket aims for mass Covid-19 immunisation by October
Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home
Owner of dog who allegedly bit young girl in Phuket says 100,000 baht compensation request is too much
Homes and highways in Vietnam are being lost as Mekong delta washes away
Thai man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling e-cig vaping products
Thai government considers expanding Bangkok prisons due to many visitors supporting political prisoners
Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture
Bangkok’s Wat Arun to go green as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration
Indonesia designates 3 areas of Bali as Covid-19 ‘green zones’ to welcome foreign tourists
Work on Maya Bay jetty nearly complete, but officials say, “not yet” to re-opening
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Speed limit on Thailand’s highways increased to 120 kilometres an hour
Thailand News Today | Polishing the Area Quarantine, protesters moved to prison | March10
Man arrested trying to smuggle 28 million baht in gold across Burmese border
Thailand government hopes to reopen by October
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Thailand classified as a “not free” country in Freedom House report
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Thai Air Asia urges government to re-open the country to foreign tourism
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Pornhub and other sites to remain blocked as they conflict with good morals for upstanding citizens
Riot police officer in Bangkok tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
- Bangkok3 days ago
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
- Business2 days ago
Slow return of foreign tourism makes more redundancies inevitable – Airlines Association of Thailand
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to issue vaccine certificate to everyone who gets 2 doses of Covid jab