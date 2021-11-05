Want to come to Thailand? Here’s the process and required documents – VIDEO

Thailand has officially reopened to vaccinated travellers from overseas. Those travelling from countries considered by the Thai government to be at a low risk of Covid-19 are eligible for quarantine exemption, with just a minimal isolation period for visitors at their hotel as they wait for Covid-19 test results. Those from other countries can enter under a Sandbox programme or undergo a quarantine period at a certified alternative quarantine hotel.

Here’s a video from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Consular Affairs outlining the entry process for foreign travellers. To register under the Thailand Pass system, go to https://tp.consular.go.th. Visit or contact a local Thai embassy or consulate for more information.

