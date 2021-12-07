Hua Hin luxury resort guest claims “peeping Toms” stared at him naked

A guest at a luxury resort in Hua Hin had booked a private room that ended up being not so private. Apparently, there were some “peeping Toms” and the guest says he was worried they may have taken a photo of him naked. The resort gave him some bottles of beer as an apology for the “inconvenience.”

This Thai guest posted a review on a Facebook group named เสพติดโรงแรม ( Hotel Addict ) about his unexpected experience at a luxury resort in Hua Hin, which was widely shared among and reported in Thai media. He didn’t mention the name of the resort. (And probably for the best. Remember the defamation case over a review left on Tripadvisor?)

The guest stayed at a private room with a pool surrounded by tall walls and greenery. The guest took a photo of a man standing up on the wall with his phone out, appearing to take a photo. Others were looking right at the guest’s camera.

The guest also took a photo of the large window by the bathtub where a neighbour was sitting nearby with his phone pointed at the window. The resort guest, who was naked, was concerned that they may have taken photos of him while he was in his private room, but says the he later got confirmation that he is in none of the photos.

The resort staff gave the guest four bottles of beer and a note saying…

“Apologies for the inconvenience earlier. Hope this helps you enjoy the rest of the night #stayhydrated.”