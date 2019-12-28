Connect with us

Crime

Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose | The Thaiger

A prisoner who managed to escape from the Songkhla Provincial ail has now been recaptured at a rented house in Singhanakhon district. Police were able to locate him yesterday around midday. The Corrections Department had offered a 200,000 baht reward the day before for any information leading to the arrest of Dalok-Ani MaPrasit who escaped from the provincial prison

Officiers from the Ngam Police Station posted information about the arrest of Dalok-Ani on their Facebook page on Friday (December 27) at 1pm.

He was jailed for burglary. It was reported that Dalok-Ani escaped from the prison the day before by climbing out of a hole he made on the roof. He then stole a shirt and a pair of pants left out to dry, before escaping from the prison grounds.

Police say he is now detained at Songkhla Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Former Office of Buddhism chief sentenced to 20 years for corruption

May Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Former Office of Buddhism chief sentenced to 20 years for corruption | The Thaiger

PHOTO: National Office of Buddhism

The former chief of the National Office of Buddhism has been handed a 20 year prison sentence for the mis-appropriation of temple funds.

Thai PBS World reports that at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Panom Sornsilp was found guilty of graft, along with the former director of the Office of Temple Renovation and Development and Religious Welfare, Wasawat Kittithirasith, who also received a 20 year sentence for similar offences.

The scandal of the mis-use of temple funds first came to light in 2017, when an abbot from a temple in Phetchaburi province, central Thailand, made a formal complaint to the Anti-Corruption Police Command. He claimed his temple had been given a 10 million baht refurbishment grant by the N.O.B. on condition that 75% of the funds be returned to the officials who had helped secure the grant.

The scam involved abbots being offered funding for temple renovations by unofficial “brokers” with connections to some individuals in the N.O.B. In order to receive the funding, abbots had to agree to return most of it to the officials who arranged it, leaving them with only a small percentage of the original grant to use for renovation purposes.

It’s understood some abbots were themselves involved in the scam, pocketing what was left of the funds after money was returned to officials, and spending nothing on temple refurbishment.

Two other men, Mr. Jesada Wongmek and Mr. Charin Mingkwan, accused of approaching temples with offers of funding from the N.O.B. in return for considerable commission, were also sentenced yesterday, receiving six years and eight months and one year and eight months respectively.

Mr Panom, Mr Wasawat and Mr Jesada have also all been ordered to return 12 million baht to the National Office of Buddhism.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized

May Taylor

Published

11 hours ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized | The Thaiger

Two drug runners have been shot and killed by soldiers in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. They were shipping 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) which was seized in the operation.

The men were killed during a gunfight between a group of drug runners and border police after the Pha The Muang military task force detected 15-20 men making their way through a village in the Mae Sai district yesterday afternoon.

The men were ordered to stop for a search and questioning but failed to comply, instead opening fire on the task force. In the exchange of shots that followed, two of the drug runners were shot and killed.

The Chiang Rai Times reports that 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, concealed in 20 sacks, were found in the area. The haul is thought to have a street value of around 300 million baht.

The commander of the Pha Muang task force says drug smugglers will frequently mingle with New Year travellers as they attempt to smuggle narcotics from border areas in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.

Methamphetamine tablets and crystalline versions, aka. ‘ice’, is routinely trafficked from northern Thailand’s Golden Triangle, where the Ruak and Mekong rivers intersect with Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, to other countries in South-East Asia and further afield to Australia and New Zealand.

In 2018, a record 120 tonnes of ‘ice’ and methamphetamine pills were confiscated in the Asia-Pacific region, with over half the seizures occurring in Thailand. The trade is worth between 30 – 61 billion US$ a year, with seizures so far proving ineffective in making much of a dent in the problem.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app | The Thaiger

Police have raided a hotel in the Ratchada district of Bangkok after being tipped off that a group of young Chinese were spending all the time in their rooms. Hotel staff became suspicious after they were calling room service for all their meals, never venturing outside and refusing to allow the housekeeping staff in to clean the rooms.

The Economic Crime Suppression Division led the raid on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Three Chinese nationals aged between 23 and 25 were arrested. Officials also found 116 Chinese mobile phones, 119 sim cards packages, 90 USB charging cables and a laptop. According to investigators, the group was using Thailand as a base to hack into a popular Chinese social networking site.

They had bought a large number of local Thai sim cards and installed them into Android compatible phones manufactured in China that they’d brought with them into Thailand. They were then hacking the Chinese-based messaging and chat platform “We-chat” to create fake accounts that were unable to be verified and then sell on the black market.

According to The Nation, fake We-chat accounts are in high demand among online scammers and fraudsters in China, and the group was creating thousands of these fake accounts every day.

Police said the Chinese hacking gangs were using Thailand as a base to commit the crimes. They noted it was a growing trend and that fake accounts and Thai sim cards could be used for terrorism and other offences and tarnish the image of the country.

At this stage the Chinese hackers have been charged under the “alien workers working without permission”. Thai and Chinese authorities are co-ordinating to prosecute the members and probably deport them.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม1 week ago

พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ

Trending