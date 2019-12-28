Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose | The Thaiger

Crime
Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose
A prisoner who managed to escape from the Songkhla Provincial ail has now been recaptured at a rented house in Singhanakhon district. Police were able to locate him yesterday around midday. The Corrections Department had offered a 200,000 baht reward the day before for any information leading to the arrest of Dalok-Ani MaPrasit who escaped from the provincial prison
Officiers from the Ngam Police Station posted information about the arrest of Dalok-Ani on their Facebook page on Friday (December 27) at 1pm.
He was jailed for burglary. It was reported that Dalok-Ani escaped from the prison the day before by climbing out of a hole he made on the roof. He then stole a shirt and a pair of pants left out to dry, before escaping from the prison grounds.
Police say he is now detained at Songkhla Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Former Office of Buddhism chief sentenced to 20 years for corruption
PHOTO: National Office of Buddhism
The former chief of the National Office of Buddhism has been handed a 20 year prison sentence for the mis-appropriation of temple funds.
Thai PBS World reports that at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Panom Sornsilp was found guilty of graft, along with the former director of the Office of Temple Renovation and Development and Religious Welfare, Wasawat Kittithirasith, who also received a 20 year sentence for similar offences.
The scandal of the mis-use of temple funds first came to light in 2017, when an abbot from a temple in Phetchaburi province, central Thailand, made a formal complaint to the Anti-Corruption Police Command. He claimed his temple had been given a 10 million baht refurbishment grant by the N.O.B. on condition that 75% of the funds be returned to the officials who had helped secure the grant.
The scam involved abbots being offered funding for temple renovations by unofficial “brokers” with connections to some individuals in the N.O.B. In order to receive the funding, abbots had to agree to return most of it to the officials who arranged it, leaving them with only a small percentage of the original grant to use for renovation purposes.
It’s understood some abbots were themselves involved in the scam, pocketing what was left of the funds after money was returned to officials, and spending nothing on temple refurbishment.
Two other men, Mr. Jesada Wongmek and Mr. Charin Mingkwan, accused of approaching temples with offers of funding from the N.O.B. in return for considerable commission, were also sentenced yesterday, receiving six years and eight months and one year and eight months respectively.
Mr Panom, Mr Wasawat and Mr Jesada have also all been ordered to return 12 million baht to the National Office of Buddhism.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Rai
Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized
Two drug runners have been shot and killed by soldiers in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai. They were shipping 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) which was seized in the operation.
The men were killed during a gunfight between a group of drug runners and border police after the Pha The Muang military task force detected 15-20 men making their way through a village in the Mae Sai district yesterday afternoon.
The men were ordered to stop for a search and questioning but failed to comply, instead opening fire on the task force. In the exchange of shots that followed, two of the drug runners were shot and killed.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that 600 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, concealed in 20 sacks, were found in the area. The haul is thought to have a street value of around 300 million baht.
The commander of the Pha Muang task force says drug smugglers will frequently mingle with New Year travellers as they attempt to smuggle narcotics from border areas in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.
Methamphetamine tablets and crystalline versions, aka. ‘ice’, is routinely trafficked from northern Thailand’s Golden Triangle, where the Ruak and Mekong rivers intersect with Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, to other countries in South-East Asia and further afield to Australia and New Zealand.
In 2018, a record 120 tonnes of ‘ice’ and methamphetamine pills were confiscated in the Asia-Pacific region, with over half the seizures occurring in Thailand. The trade is worth between 30 – 61 billion US$ a year, with seizures so far proving ineffective in making much of a dent in the problem.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Police have raided a hotel in the Ratchada district of Bangkok after being tipped off that a group of young Chinese were spending all the time in their rooms. Hotel staff became suspicious after they were calling room service for all their meals, never venturing outside and refusing to allow the housekeeping staff in to clean the rooms.
The Economic Crime Suppression Division led the raid on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Three Chinese nationals aged between 23 and 25 were arrested. Officials also found 116 Chinese mobile phones, 119 sim cards packages, 90 USB charging cables and a laptop. According to investigators, the group was using Thailand as a base to hack into a popular Chinese social networking site.
They had bought a large number of local Thai sim cards and installed them into Android compatible phones manufactured in China that they’d brought with them into Thailand. They were then hacking the Chinese-based messaging and chat platform “We-chat” to create fake accounts that were unable to be verified and then sell on the black market.
According to The Nation, fake We-chat accounts are in high demand among online scammers and fraudsters in China, and the group was creating thousands of these fake accounts every day.
Police said the Chinese hacking gangs were using Thailand as a base to commit the crimes. They noted it was a growing trend and that fake accounts and Thai sim cards could be used for terrorism and other offences and tarnish the image of the country.
At this stage the Chinese hackers have been charged under the “alien workers working without permission”. Thai and Chinese authorities are co-ordinating to prosecute the members and probably deport them.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record
Drones being used to help manage Thai holiday traffic
Former Office of Buddhism chief sentenced to 20 years for corruption
Another hero dies as a result of Tham Luang cave rescue
Two drug smugglers killed by soldiers in Chiang Rai, drugs seized
Former NZ Olympic champion busted for working illegally at Bangkok fitness studio
Asia leads the way in travel technology over next decade
ASEAN aiming to develop Universal Healthcare Coverage for all member states
Phuket Sky Way cable car will provide tourists with a new view of the island
Direct Russian flights into Surat Thani start with uptick for Samui, Koh Tao & Ko-Phangan
And they’re off! Hundreds of thousands leave Bangkok for New Year break
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
Woman injured by ‘exploding’ manhole cover in northern Thailand
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Cambodia6 hours ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Thailand6 hours ago
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record
- Thailand4 days ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Bangkok3 days ago
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
- Environment3 days ago
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
- Economy3 days ago
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
- Bangkok3 days ago
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices