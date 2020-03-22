Soldiers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack | The Thaiger

South
Soldiers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack
A bomb attack in the southern province of Narathiwat has injured two army rangers. Narathiwat along with neighbouring provinces Pattani and Yala, and also known as the three Southern Border Provinces, are home to Thailand’s Southern Insurgency. The attack occured on Friday night.
Eight rangers were returning to their base when the roadside bomb went off. They had been helping with a cleaning activity at local mosque to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The homemade bomb was planted near a roadside power pole and detonated when their pickup truck passed by. The blast wounded two soldiers who were travelling in the back of the pickup truck. They were rushed to hospital.
Police, soldiers and a bomb squad who went to the scene found a heavily damaged power pole and shrapnel scattered around the area. The pickup was partly damaged, according to the Bangkok Post.
Authorities believed the bomb contained about 25 kilograms of explosive and was the work of Muslim insurgents targeting security forces.
Last week, 25 people were injured when two bombs were set off outside a Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala. Authorities there were meeting on Covid-19 prevention at the time of the explosion.
A Facebook page linked to supporters of the BRN (Barisan Revolusi Nasional), the largest insurgent group in the region, appeared to warn of an imminent attacks, and photos of the attack scene were later posted with the words “as promised.”
Police say attackers drew people to the spot by tossing a handheld explosive into the yard of the building, then remotely detonated a car bomb in front of the compound.
“While officials were meeting on Covid-19, two men on a motorcycle tossed a bomb over the fence. Later the car bomb was set off. At least 25 were injured, including the deputy director of the SBPAC. On a surveillance camera, we found a pickup truck carrying wood was parked at the site before the explosion.”
The driver left the scene with a man on a motorcycle, according to officials.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
One soldier dead, two injured in southern gunfight
A Thai soldier is dead and two others have been wounded in a gunfight between an army patrol and insurgents in the southern province of Pattani. The clash occurred about noon near Pattani Dam, near the border with Yala, yesterday. A spokesman for the Internal Security Operation Command says the patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.
Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency over border and religious issues, which has rocked the region for decades and seen some 7,000 deaths in the past 20 years.
On Tuesday, three insurgents were killed in an exchange of gun fire with a government force, also near Pattani Dam. That operation began a week ago after a soldier was killed and four members of a government force injured in a similar clash.
Two of the men killed in Tuesday’s operation were identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in Yala on November 6, 2019. Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in that attack.
Authorities say the operation will continue, putting pressure other southern insurgents to surrender.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
3 insurgents killed in shootout
More violence in Thailand’s restive South yesterday as three insurgents were killed in a shootout with government forces near a Pattani dam. A spokesman for Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command made the announcement today.
Pattani and its neighboring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency which has rocked the region for decades.
The spokesman said the clash occurred about 5pm yesterday, the sixth day of an operation to pressure southern insurgents to surrender. The operation began on March 12 after a clash in which four members of a government force were injured.
Two of the men killed in yesterday’s operation have been identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in tambon Lamphaya in Yala’s Muang district on Nov 6, 2019 .
Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in that attack.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today
More violence in Thailand’s south today as two small bombs explode at the front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s city centre this morning. Many people are reported as injured from the blasts. It’s believed that five provincial police (or soldiers) and three media were wounded in the two explosions.
Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people have been hurt.
The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the provincial offices. Moments later another bomb, hidden in a white pickup truck parked near the entrance to the same offices also exploded.
The secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, was inside the offices at the time hosting a meeting with governors and health officials discussing coronavirus prevention in five southern provinces.
Thailand’s southern provinces, principally Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, have been the site of up to 7,000 deaths, over a 20 year period, as a local insurgency rages over long-simmering border and religious issues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
