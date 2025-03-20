Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

Two people disguised as Muslim women threw a pipe bomb at a police checkpoint in Pattani province, injuring five residents, including a family of five.

The incident occurred at 5.40pm, yesterday, March 19, when officers from the Sai Buri District Police Station were alerted to the attack at the Wat Lieb checkpoint in Taluban subdistrict. The explosion affected passersby, prompting the coordination of explosive ordnance disposal teams to inspect the scene.

While police officers stationed at the checkpoint remained unharmed, the five injured residents were transported to Sai Buri Hospital with initial reports indicating stable conditions.

Among the injured were 49 year old Mayuso, who sustained shrapnel injuries to his right thigh and abdomen, 42 year old Mariya, and their children, 12 year old Suriya, 10 year old Nasran, and three year old Solihin. All suffered from ringing in the ears and chest tightness.

Investigations revealed that the assailants dressed similarly to Muslim women, approached the checkpoint on a motorcycle. The driver wore a helmet while the passenger, with a concealed face, threw the pipe bomb.

The explosion occurred in front of the checkpoint, impacting Mayuso’s family, who were travelling on a motorcycle with a sidecar nearby, resulting in their injuries. All police personnel remained safe as the bomb exploded and no officers were present.

Following the attack, officials reviewed CCTV footage, identifying two suspects whose appearances matched those involved in the incident. Police are actively tracking their escape route to bring them to justice.

It is believed that the attack was orchestrated by insurgent groups aiming to harm officials and escalate tensions in the region, reported KhaoSod.

