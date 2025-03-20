Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
137 1 minute read
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint
Picture courtesy of เ ฮี ย ม า ร์ ค Facebook

Two people disguised as Muslim women threw a pipe bomb at a police checkpoint in Pattani province, injuring five residents, including a family of five.

The incident occurred at 5.40pm, yesterday, March 19, when officers from the Sai Buri District Police Station were alerted to the attack at the Wat Lieb checkpoint in Taluban subdistrict. The explosion affected passersby, prompting the coordination of explosive ordnance disposal teams to inspect the scene.

While police officers stationed at the checkpoint remained unharmed, the five injured residents were transported to Sai Buri Hospital with initial reports indicating stable conditions.

Among the injured were 49 year old Mayuso, who sustained shrapnel injuries to his right thigh and abdomen, 42 year old Mariya, and their children, 12 year old Suriya, 10 year old Nasran, and three year old Solihin. All suffered from ringing in the ears and chest tightness.

Related Articles
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of เ ฮี ย ม า ร์ ค Facebook

Investigations revealed that the assailants dressed similarly to Muslim women, approached the checkpoint on a motorcycle. The driver wore a helmet while the passenger, with a concealed face, threw the pipe bomb.

The explosion occurred in front of the checkpoint, impacting Mayuso’s family, who were travelling on a motorcycle with a sidecar nearby, resulting in their injuries. All police personnel remained safe as the bomb exploded and no officers were present.

Following the attack, officials reviewed CCTV footage, identifying two suspects whose appearances matched those involved in the incident. Police are actively tracking their escape route to bring them to justice.

It is believed that the attack was orchestrated by insurgent groups aiming to harm officials and escalate tensions in the region, reported KhaoSod.

No photo description available.

In similar news, a female territorial defence volunteer narrowly avoided injury in a car bombing in Pattani province. The explosion caused extensive damage to her vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

Latest Thailand News
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

1 hour ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

2 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor Pattaya News

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

2 hours ago
Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings Bangkok News

Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings

2 hours ago
Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to &#8216;The White Lotus&#8217; Koh Samui News

Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to ‘The White Lotus’

2 hours ago
Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

2 hours ago
Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown Phuket News

Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown

3 hours ago
Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident Thailand News

Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident

3 hours ago
Bangkok chokes its way into world&#8217;s top 10 most polluted cities Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes its way into world’s top 10 most polluted cities

3 hours ago
Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear Crime News

Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear

3 hours ago
3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror Pattaya News

3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror

3 hours ago
Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab Thailand News

Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab

3 hours ago
Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns Phuket News

Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns

3 hours ago
Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
British jumper&#8217;s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site Pattaya News

British jumper’s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site

4 hours ago
Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls Thailand News

Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls

4 hours ago
Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam Thailand News

Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam

4 hours ago
Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani Crime News

Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists Thailand News

Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists

5 hours ago
Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged Crime News

Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
137 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

2 hours ago