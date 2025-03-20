Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A shocking late-night collision on Pattaya Third Road left a street food vendor seriously injured, his cart destroyed and the cart’s meatballs scattered across the footpath.

Emergency responders yesterday, March 19, at 4.30am, rushed to the scene, opposite Xzyte Square, after they received reports of a motionless man lying by the roadside.

The victim, identified as 39 year old Athipong Phuchamchot, suffered severe injuries to his lower hip and was unable to move. His motorcycle sidecar vendor cart was badly damaged, with a shattered glass case and food debris strewn across the road.

A few metres away, officers discovered a white Mitsubishi sedan, showing signs of a side collision. Nearby, the 29 year old driver, Atthachai Arichareonkul, was found crying and visibly shaken.

Atthachai, a transgender woman, admitted to officers that she had been out drinking with friends and was on her way home when the accident happened.

“I didn’t see the sidecar vendor’s vehicle and crashed into it.”

Police immediately took Atthachai for a breathalyser test, with legal proceedings expected to follow.

The accident highlights ongoing concerns over drink driving in Pattaya, particularly during the late hours when street vendors and motorists share the roads. With Songkran approaching, a time notorious for road accidents, officials continue to warn drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence.

As for Athipong, his condition remains uncertain, and authorities will determine whether Atthachai faces serious charges based on the breathalyser test results, reported Pattaya Mail.

In similar news, a tragic accident claimed the life of a 54 year old Irishman when he was struck by a speeding car in Khao Lak.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on March 17 on Phetkasem Road, in front of the Sangsawan Resort, when a black Ford Everest hit Offerrall, killing him instantly.

Police arrived to find the vehicle parked in the right lane, near the median strip. The driver, from Trang province, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with police.

