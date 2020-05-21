Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO | The Thaiger

South
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
All claiming to be police officers, 3 men in Southern Thailand tried to extort a man for 5 million baht so he could avoid arrest. Somehow hundreds of villagers in Surat Thani got involved and surrounded the policeman’s Toyota Fortuner, according to Thai media. A video from Thai PBS shows villagers rocking the vehicle back and forth, and the rear window smashed.
Going back a bit, the ‘officers’ confronted the man when he was purchasing 500,000 baht worth of shellfish from local fishermen. The man explained that he was allowed to catch and sell the shellfish, but the officer, who Thai media report as part of the Surat Thani Police Division, still demanded 5 million baht. It’s unclear if the other 2 men were police officers.
When villagers heard about the outrageously high bribe, they formed a riot around the police vehicle. An officer from the Kanchanadit District Police Station got involved, but let the car drive off.
Score: Police 0 – Surat Thani community 1.
Recently, 6 policemen at the Klong Dan and Bang Phli police stations were accused of extortion and assault.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Bangkok Post
Crime
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
2 people are in custody and 19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ya ice” has been seized after it was discovered in their bags on an express train from Bangkok to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last night. 22 year old Ekkapong Kaewsa, of Bangkok, and his female companion 23 year old Methanee Suparb from Si Sa Ket, were arrested by railway police as the train was approaching Hua Hin station about 6pm.
The railway police commander said the arrests followed a tip that couriers would be carrying illicit drugs on special express train 9085 from Bang Sue station in Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat. Railway police were assigned to all carriages. As the train approached Hua Hin, officers noticed 2 passengers acting suspiciously. They approached and demanded to search the couple’s bags. Inside, they police found 19 plastic wrapped packages, each of which was found to contain a kilogram of crystal meth. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about 10 million baht, according to police.
Ekkapong reportedly confessed to having smuggled drugs by train on several occasions. He said he had asked Methanee, a waitress, to accompany him on the trip to deliver the drugs to Nakhon Si Thammarat. He says he was paid 100,000 baht to make the delivery.
Police are expanding the investigation to find others involved and the source of the drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Last Covid-19 patient in Songklanagarind hospital sent home
A hospital on the front lines fighting Covid-19 in the Hat Yai district of the southern province of Songkhla has released its last remaining Covid-19 patient. The patient was sent home yesterday, after making a full recovery.
According to the staff at Songklanagarind Hospital, the patient fell critically ill in his home province of Narathiwat and had to be transferred to Hat Yai to be placed on a respirator. The hospital claimed he was treated with injections of donated plasma, which helped speed his recovery.
However, Songklanagarind reports that there are still 2 Covid-19 patients remaining in its second branch, also in Hat Yai.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Facebook@hosp
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
Today Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 2 additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 3,033.
No further deaths have been confirmed today, leaving the accumulated toll at 56. No additional patients were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, leaving the number of recovered patients at 2,857 cases.
The 2 new cases were the daughter and son in law of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Narathiwat (southern Thailand).
Dr Taweesilp says the 36 year old daughter, and her 42 year old husband, had taken care of the father who was admitted to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province. The father had pneumonia and later tested positive for Covid-19.
“On May 8 the 2 were tested but the results came back negative. However, on May 14 they were tested again where the results were positive. No other personnel were reported living in the house.”
“The patient detection system was proving effective because many people were visiting hospitals to seek Covid-19 tests voluntarily in response to the government’s invitation for those with mild symptoms to be tested.”
Meanwhile, 9 Thais arriving back from London yesterday have presented with “high fever” and 3 more repatriates from Singapore have been placed “under investigation” for the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Sanook
