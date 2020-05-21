Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, says it’s vital the public complies with the government’s tracking and tracing system if the virus is to be suppressed. The country is currently recording daily new cases in single digits, most of them returnees and already in state quarantine. One of the 3 new cases today was a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
However, a report in Coconuts says the government remains concerned that, should the general public fail to comply with contact-tracing requirements, the country could see a second wave. Dr. Taweeslip says that although more than 3 million people “checked in” at various businesses at the weekend, over 700,000 of them had not “checked out” again, causing discrepancies in the numbers.
“If one infection happens, we can trace back precisely where that person has gone. It can reduce the number of people that must be tested, as shopping centres can have thousands of visitors each day.”
When questioned as to why the data is being kept for 60 days when the virus typically has an incubation period of just 14 days, Dr. Taweeslip cited the Lumphini Boxing Stadium ‘cluster’ as an example. The cluster of cases that arose there in March went on to infect four generations, each with an incubation period of 14 days.
Contact-tracing apps are increasingly being deployed around the world in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Korea, very early adoption of tracking and tracing meant the country avoided going into lock-down at all.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced this morning that 3 new Covid-19 cases were found over the previous 24 hour period, but no deaths, bringing the national total to 3,037 and leaving the death toll at 56.
The new cases were found in Bangkok and Chon Buri – 2 in community areas while 1, a returnee from the Philippines, was already in state quarantine.
A German man is among the new cases. The 42 year old lives in Bangkok but went to Issan’s Chaiyaphum province from April 30 to May 16. A family member had a fever on May 8 but did not go to hospital. He also went to a shopping mall in Chaiyaphum during his stay. After returning to Bangkok, he went for a check-up was found to be infected last Monday.
The second case is a 72 year old Thai man who suffers from diabetes and lung cancer. He is being treated in a state hospital. He went for a haircut at a Bangkok salon 4 days ago, after which his symptoms began to appear on Monday.
The third case is a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
9 more people have fully recovered and returned home, leaving just 84 still under treatment. 2,897 have recovered and been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 95% Globally, there have been more than 5 million confirmed cases and around 330,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Schools are set to open July 1, but it could change if it seems too risky to have students, teachers and parents crowding schools so soon after the country was in the middle of its Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government is working on getting kids set up with virtual classrooms after glitches in the system and many without access to the learning platforms.
Schools have one of the highest risk of disease transmission, according to Bangkok Post. Inspections are underway to see if schools should reopen in July. Schools in infection-free areas will probably be allowed to reopen first, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.
“Students must study online until the pandemic is more under control.”
For now, the government is working on providing 2 million TV signal recievers for its distance learning television, or DLTV, making sure those in remote villages can access the programs. Most students have not been able to tune into the DLTV programs since it went live this week, an Office of Basic Education Commission, or Obec, official told the Bangkok Post. Many children do not have a smartphone or internet access.
The distance learning programs faced criticism after many could not tune in on Monday and after a video of an English lesson with poor pronunciation went viral on the internet.
The education minister told the Post that officials prefer learning in person, but they need to have a plan if it is still to dangerous to open schools in July. Schools were originally going to open in mid-May, but the start date was postponed to July 1.
Incoming international flights remain banned until at least the end of June, leaving some potential foreign English teachers stuck in their home countries and unable to start work.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times | Nation Thailand
Global coronavirus infections top 5 million
“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic. In the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO, the most in a single day since the outbreak began.”
The Covid-19 coronavirus has infected more than 5 million people worldwide since the beginning of the outbreak, as the World Health Organisation yesterday reported highest number of infections ever for a single day. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost 2 thirds of the new cases were reported in just 4 countries, although he did not specify where.
The countries with the highest numbers of confirmed cases are the US, Russia, Brazil and the UK, according to the WHO. The US recorded 23,285 new cases and 1,518 related deaths yesterday alone, according to worldometers.com.
“We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries. The pandemic has taught and informed many lessons. Health is not a cost. It’s an investment. To live in a secure world, guaranteeing quality health for all is not just the right choice. It’s the smart choice.”
As of 11.30am Thursday, the global total stands at 5,089,935 cases.
Ryan added that people should avoid using the anti-malarial medicine hydroxychloroquine, except for conditions it’s approved to treat, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection.
Tedros acknowledged that he has received a letter from Trump, who threatened this week to withdraw the US from the WHO and permanently withhold funding. Trump has accused the organisation of mishandling the outbreak and favouring China. Tedros declined to comment further on the letter, but he said the WHO was “looking into it.”
The WHO has announced an internal review of its response to the pandemic, which emerged in China late last year.
