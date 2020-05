International postal services resume to some countries | The Thaiger

Thailand’s postal service is resuming international deliveries to a variety of destinations as the Covid-19 situation in many countries has improved and many local and national governments have eased lockdown measures.

Thailand Post announced the resumption of the service on its Facebook page yesterday.

EMS World service will be available in 11 countries – Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam, and e-packet service will be available in Bhutan, China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.

Courier Post service will be available to 107 destinations while Logispost World, used primarily by exporters and for large shipments, will be available to 31 destinations. Details, in English and Thai, can be found HERE.

Thailand Post, however, cautions that international service may be subject to delays and warns customers to be prepared for lateness.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

