Thailand

International postal services resume to some countries

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

International postal services resume to some countries
PHOTO: Thailand Post
Thailand’s postal service is resuming international deliveries to a variety of destinations as the Covid-19 situation in many countries has improved and many local and national governments have eased lockdown measures.

Thailand Post announced the resumption of the service on its Facebook page yesterday.

EMS World service will be available in 11 countries – Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam, and e-packet service will be available in Bhutan, China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.

Courier Post service will be available to 107 destinations while Logispost World, used primarily by exporters and for large shipments, will be available to 31 destinations. Details, in English and Thai, can be found HERE.

Thailand Post, however, cautions that international service may be subject to delays and warns customers to be prepared for lateness.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

The Thaiger

Economy

Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Thai Airways union says it won't oppose bankruptcy proceedings

“We opposed this position before but after reexamination, we have to show creditors that Thai Airways will genuinely follow the restructuring plan. Including adjustments to the board and staff.”

In an abrupt reversal, the president of Thai Airways’ labour union announced yesterday that the union won’t oppose the government’s plan to reduce holdings in the airline and restructure the carrier through bankruptcy proceedings.

The U-turn comes after the Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to reduce the government’s holdings in the national carrier to below 50%, stripping the airline of its status as a state enterprise and enabling it to file for bankruptcy.

The union previously indicated it would protest any plan that would reduce the government’s shares to less than 50%. Under Thai law, state-owned companies are governed by a separate set of management and labour laws. The Ministry of Finance currently holds a reported 51.03% in Thai Airways.

After the government finds buyers for its shares and Thai Airways loses its status as a state enterprise, its union will be dissolved. Its president says a new union will be formed in accordance with labour laws.

“This is a painful reality… we will hold discussions with the Transport Ministry to ensure workers are taken care of.”

Thai Airways shares were up nearly 15% in early afternoon trading yesterday, but are down 21% for the year to date.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha defended the “difficult decision” to send Thai Airways into bankruptcy restructuring in a carefully worded statement.

In a Twitter thread yesterday afternoon, Prayut said (in English) that bailing out the financially battered Thai Airways did not make sense, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government needs to reserve funds to help people facing financial hardship.

Thai Airways union says it won't oppose bankruptcy proceedings

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Economy

Thai car production hits 30 year low

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Thai car production hits 30 year low
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review

As late as last year, the automotive industry in Thailand was the largest in Southeast Asia and the twelfth largest in the world, with an annual output of around 2 million vehicles. But in April this year, Thailand’s car production hit its lowest level in 30 years – just 24,711 units – amid weak global demand, factory shutdowns and widespread layoffs. The industry may not even reach the 1 million unit threshold this year, a 50% decrease from 2019, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

A spokesman for the FTI’s Automotive Club says if the pandemic is not ‘controlled’ by June, the industry could suffer far longer as the global economy and purchasing power continue to sag.

In February, General Motors announced that it was pulling out of Thailand, ceasing manufacture of its Chevrolet brand here and selling its plant in Rayong province to China’s Great Wall Motors. Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Ford and Mazda shut down production lines from March to April because of falling car sales and the government policy to let employees work from home due to the Covid-19 crisis.

From January to April, the industry produced 267,617 total units, a 29.4% decrease year-on-year. April’s 24,711 units was a decrease of 83.6% year-on-year and dip of 83.2% from March. The sector produced 13,713 vehicles for export, an 81.8% year-on-year decrease.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Business

Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King
PHOTO: Krispy Kreme - Twitter

A man was fired from a Krispy Kreme Doughnut Thailand store after making disparaging remarks about a former Thai king. Now some people are boycotting the doughnut business for their actions. But Krispy Kreme executives deny the allegations.

‘Chaiyaporn Sornbudnak’ made a post on Facebook about King Rama IX, who died in 2016. News sites can’t even publish the man’s Facebook post. Khaosod English reports that Sornbudnak claimed some of the King’s musical pieces had been lifted from Western songs, but due to strict royal defamation laws, they were unable to republish the full remarks.

Insults of the Thai monarchy can result in arrests and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under the country’s harsh lese majeste laws.

Krispy Kreme confirmed that Sornbudnak was fired last week, but did not confirm that it was because of his Facebook post. Khaosod reports that some people made posts on social media criticising Krispy Kreme, and saying that people should be able to speak freely with their opinions.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

