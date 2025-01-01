Teenagers arrested for throwing bombs at hospital in Thailand

Published: 10:48, 01 January 2025
287 1 minute read


Two teenagers have been apprehended after they threw ping pong bombs at Khuan Khanun Hospital, causing panic among staff and patients. They admitted to the act, stating it was done on a whim after purchasing the explosives on their way to a friend’s house.

The incident occurred at 12.15am yesterday, December 31, when the teenagers, riding a Honda Scoopy i motorcycle, passed by the hospital. They intended to throw the bombs against the hospital wall, but threw them too hard, causing them to land near an oxygen storage room and patients receiving treatment.

Police were alerted by the disturbance, and a team led by Sakariya Yusoh, the superintendent of Khuan Khanun Police Station, swiftly began an investigation. By reviewing CCTV footage, they managed to identify and apprehend the teenagers.

The 17 year old was driving the motorcycle, while the 15 year old rode pillion. The teenagers confessed to their actions, claiming they were spurred by the thrill and ease of acquiring the bombs.

Related news

One of the teenagers explained, “We saw the bombs being sold openly and decided to buy three of them just for fun.”

Currently, no formal charges have been filed as the police await the involvement of multidisciplinary professionals and the teenagers’ guardians for further questioning. The investigation continues to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable, reported KhaoSod.

Following a detailed inspection of the scene, 54 year old Thiradet Chandrang, head of the investigation team, tragically collapsed and passed away while leaving the site. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, leaving his family and colleagues in mourning. Thiradet was highly respected within the Khuan Khanun Police Station for his dedication and integrity.

In related news, a father has faced online backlash after posting a video of his young son throwing ping pong bombs, which exploded with a loud bang. The video was shared widely before being deleted, sparking widespread criticism.







