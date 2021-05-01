Crime
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
A Japanese man, now arrested in Pattaya by immigration police, ran a scam netting over 12 million baht from 46 victims before fleeing to Japan. The 46 year old man identified as Michuma had been living in Thailand for 2 years after arriving on a visitor visa. Suspicion was aroused after an informant told immigration officials that the man was wanted in Japan.
Upon further investigation, questions arose of how he lived a lavish lifestyle without working for years. Immigration then contacted the Japanese embassy, who confirm Michuma’s wanted status in Japan.
Michuma was the leader of a Japanese group operating a scam involving call centres, impersonating police, and gaining access to victim’s bank accounts. When they were busted, he escaped by hopping a flight to Thailand, where he had been living in hiding for 2 years in a condo in Pattaya. Police say he will now be deported back to Japan to face prosecution for his crimes that involved 113 cases and 46 victims. The group of 7 criminals worked together to fleece more than 12 million baht from victims.
Members of the Japanese crime ring would call potential scam victims impersonating police officers, gaining their trust, and telling them they were doing an investigation and need to examine the victim’s bank details and accounts. By being persuasive, the criminals would be given full access to bank accounts, pin numbers, and personal information. They would also send a partner to the victim’s home to do an inspection that was actually a chance to steal their ATM card.
When the Japanese scam gang was busted, Michuma avoided capture and fled Japan. Thailand is a popular country to escape to, with many wanted criminals hiding within its borders. Immigration police asserted that they are closely monitoring foreigners currently living in Thailand, especially those who are suspected of dabbling in illegal activities.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Police in Phuket arrested 2 women on drug charges and seized a package containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills, 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say they received a tip about women suspected of selling methamphetamine and pills known as “ya ba,” meaning “crazy drug” in Thai.
Officers tracked down 38 year old Ladawan ‘Mod’ Chuengyang and 24 year old Krissana ‘Nam’ Bensalem. Police say they saw the women park a Honda Civic outside a home in Srisoonthorn and carry a box to the home. Officers approached the women and searched the home. Drugs were found inside the box while a digital scale was found inside the home. Police also confiscated 2 mobile phones. The women face charges of possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
A former Norweigan justice minister is calling on the country to boycott holiday trips to Thailand due to reports that a man wanted for allegedly killing a Norwegian woman in Laos is now living in Thailand. The former minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, calls the situation of the murder suspect on the run and living free in Thailand a “complete scandal.”
“If he is not arrested, the Norwegian government should warn Norwegian citizens to travel to Thailand. In Norway’s official travel council, there should be a warning against travelling to a country like Thailand, where a man who killed Neird Høiness still goes free.”
In January of last year, 30 year old Nerid Høiness, from Norway, went on a trip to Southeast Asia with her 38 year old boyfriend Hiroyuki Ogu, from Japan. Nerid’s Facebook page shows that she was living in Koh Pha Ngan, one of the popular islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Surat Thani. Reports say the couple started their trip in Koh Pha Ngan, and then drove by motorcycle up to Vang Vieng in Laos.
The couple rented a hotel room in Vang Vieng for several days. During that time, screams were heard from the room, a number of witnesses later told police. Apparently, on January 9, 2020, several people even saw Hiroyuki carry Nerid’s lifeless body out of the hotel room and strap her body onto the motorcycle. Nerid’s body was found 2 weeks later in a jungle.
Little has been done to track down and arrest Hiroyuki, according to Attorney Sidsel Katralen, who represents Neird’s family.
“Japanese Hiroyuki Ogu is internationally wanted via Interpol for the murder of Nerid. Beyond that, neither the police nor other authorities in Laos, Thailand, or Norway have done much to get him arrested… We have given information both to the Norweigan authorities and to the police both in Bangkok and Koh Pha Ngan. Unfortunately, he is still not caught.”
SOURCE: ScandAsia
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Life is pretty stressful lately, but there are right and wrong ways to relieve that stress. A taxi driver in Bangkok chose the wrong way to blow off steam: shooting at cars, buses and restaurants with a slingshot. The 48 year old driver Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau last night at his Suksawat-area room. He is suspected of using his slingshot at the Ratchada-Sutthisan intersection tunnel for over a month, starting March 19 until as recently as April 27.
He told police shooting at vehicles and shops was his way to vent and release his stress and feelings. The attacks took place in the late afternoons to late night, from 4 pm to 1 am; in total 19 slingshot shootings were reported. When police raided his home, they confiscated a slingshot as well as white stones he said he gathered from a Phetkasem Road gas station to use as ammo.
The man told police he quit his bus driver job last year as he wasn’t making enough money driving the number 75 bus, so he switched to driving a taxi in March. He drove rented taxis, so police impounded 3 of them for investigation for evidence. It is reported that he already confessed to the slingshot shooting.
He said he used his slingshot at places to release his stress, for example, shooting at slow cars that frustrated him. But he fired his slingshot at targets that had many people around, like shops, restaurants and big busy buses, putting many people at risk, potentially in harm’s way.
Police stations at Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, and Sutthisan Huai Kwang have jurisdiction over the attack areas and are investigating further. Phaiwan has been charged so far with causing damage to property, theft, and physical assault. He is in police custody but will be sent to undergo a psychological evaluation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
UN Security Council issues watered-down Myanmar statement
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Returning Thais tested for Indian variant of Covid-19
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
Activist Penguin transferred to hospital due to hunger strike
Deja Vu: Cruise ship in Japan finds Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 and the coup may push half of Myanmar into poverty
Thailand News Today | ‘Soft’ curfews around the country, Phuket restrictions extended | April 30
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Insurgency5 mins ago
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
- Crime3 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
- Expats3 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Gosport
Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 5:46 pm
Another Jap. more victims. Thais seem much more richer than I think. I should lift up my papay salads price.