Insurgency

One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks

Greeley Pulitzer

2 hours ago

One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police and bomb disposal officers inspect the scene of a shooting and firebomb attack in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat in which a patrol police officer was killed Friday night - Waedao Harai
A police officer is dead and two others in hospital after shooting and firebomb attacks in Thailand’ southern Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia, yesterday. Police say three officers in a patrol truck were attacked shortly after they leaving Sri Sakhon Hospital on their way back to their station, at about 11:55.

Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces of are home to Thailand’s Southern Insurgency, which has gripped its southernmost provinces for decades. The area has been deemed the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and the unrest there has become, statistically, a bloodier conflict than that on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East.

As the patrol returned to Sri Sakhon Police station unknown number of assailants suddenly opened fire in a roadside ambush. The incident occurred about a kilometre from the hospital. The attackers used M16 and AK rifles.

The driver tried to speed away, but the truck came under fire again just 50 metres away from the first site. The attackers threw a firebomb at the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

One officer who was sitting in the front seat, and and another riding in the back, immediately got out of the vehicle as it caught fire. They returned fire as the blaze engulfing the truck spread to a nearby roadside clothing stall.

A police sergeant who was in the back seat was found dead inside the badly damaged vehicle. The two other officers sustained undisclosed injuries

Police from Provincial Police Region 9 led police and a bomb squad to inspect the two sites of the attacks. More than 40 spent cartridges were found scattered along the road at Talor village in tambon Sakor, the scene of the attacks. Fifty more were found at the second site.

Thai authorities recently embarked on a new phase of direct peace talks, the first involving the most powerful southern rebel group, in hopes of resolving the conflict that has taken 7,000 lives since 2004.

Thai officials this week met with representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional insurgents in Kuala Lumpur for two days. They say the talks will take time and require support from “all sectors.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Insurgency

8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack

2 weeks ago

February 25, 2020

8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Security officials check the site of the explosion - Thai PBS World

Eight people have been injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb, including two school children. They were amongst a group gathered near a public park in the Sabayoi district of Songkhla, in Thailand’s south today

Also amongst the injured were the Sabayoi district assistant chief, a local defence volunteer and Sabayoi villagers.

Security authorities currently speculate that southern insurgents detonated the bomb as a converted pickup truck passed the spot. The blast blew the vehicle onto the side of the road.

There was also another clash reported between officials and suspected southern insurgents but there are no further details around that incident at this time.

On Sunday Thai security authorities confirmed that five suspected insurgents were shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border.

Military sources told Thai PBS World that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8. The road block was set up to check all passing vehicles for suspected insurgents.

Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Insurgency

Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South

2 weeks ago

February 24, 2020

Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Southern Thai soldiers searching through the mountains bordering Narathiwat for insurgents - Thai PBS World

Thai security authorities have confirmed that five suspected southern insurgents have been shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat. The incident happened yesterday in the southern province bordering Malaysia.

Military sources told Thai PBS World that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8. The road block was set up to check all passing vehicles for suspected insurgents.

Meanwhile, police and troops in Narathiwat’s have been put on full alert as a precaution against possible revenge attacks. Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Insurgency

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack

2 months ago

January 13, 2020

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Defence olunteers survey the site of a clash with rebels - Naew Na

An insurgent is dead and two defence volunteers wounded after a clash in the the southern border province of Narathiwat on Sunday. Police reports indicate a group of insurgents attacked a defence volunteer outpost in the Sukhirin district just before noon, injuring two. Reinforcements rushed to the scene and fired on the fleeing gunmen who headed for the nearby woods.

One guerilla, identified as 29 year old Abdulhadi Arbu Daoah, was shot dead. Other insurgents fled into the jungle. Despite some positive signs over the last 16 years, there has been little progress in talks between the government and the mainly Muslim insurgents in Thailand’s restive deep south.

The insurgency originated in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist movement in the historically Malay Patani region, which comprises what are now Thailand’s southernmost provinces, but it has become more complex and violent since early 2000s, due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and sometimes even pirates.

Since 2004, at least 7085 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in literally tens of thousands of violent incidents. Among the victims are teachers, monks and children, both Buddhist and Muslim.

While the number of such incidents per year is declining, their severity is on the rise.

Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a village defence checkpoint Yala province late last year, the most violent security checkpoint attack in over a decade.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

