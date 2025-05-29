Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

Attack on public gathering raises alarm over escalating local tensions

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Picture courtesy of MGR Online ภาคใต้ Facebook

In Narathiwat‘s Tak Bai district, four people, including two teachers and two defence volunteers, sustained injuries during an anti-drug sports event yesterday afternoon due to gunfire from unidentified assailants.

The shooting occurred at 2.20pm, yesterday, May 28, at the Kohsathon subdistrict headquarters, where the event aimed to promote healthy living and campaign against drug use.

Among the injured were 37 year old defence volunteer Mussalim Dosa, who was shot in the right arm, and 34 year old defence volunteer Hamdanuddeen Salae, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right ear.

The two teachers injured were 34 year old Sainuddin Jehbueraheng from Furqan School, who was shot in the right hand, and 37 year old Muhammad Sukreeha from Ban Kohsathon School, who suffered a severe chest injury. Both were transported to Tak Bai Hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, at least six gunmen, wearing caps, arrived on three motorcycles, opened fire at the venue, and then fled the scene, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a group of locals dining outdoors in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat, leaving several people wounded.

Officers from Waeng Police Station received a report of the shooting at a residence in Waeng district around 7.15pm on April 20. Police, along with an emergency team from Waeng Hospital, quickly arrived at the scene. Fortunately, no deaths were reported, though multiple people were injured.

Reports on the exact number of victims varied across media outlets. According to Amarin TV, six people were injured: 44 year old Winai, 43 year old Thawatchai, 39 year old Prakit, 56 year old Pradit, 40 year old Wirat, and a man named Anucha.

All the injured were taken to Waeng Hospital, but due to the severity of his condition, Anucha was later transferred to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital for additional treatment.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the group had been dining outdoors after coming back from a forest hunting trip. They had gathered to prepare and enjoy a meal together when the shooting took place.

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

