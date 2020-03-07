Drunken woman, legally dead, uses calling card to make 50 emergency calls in a day | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Drunken woman, legally dead, uses calling card to make 50 emergency calls in a day
Police in northern Thailand’s Loei province were notified that someone using a calling card had been calling 191 all day. The police went to inspect a location whre they found a drunk woman, identified as 51 year old “Mrs. Waruni.” She had no home address and was using her calling card to call 191, the emergency hotline of the Royal Thai Police. She was furious that officers had not come to help her as she asked.
After police calmed her down she began telling her story. She revealed that she has been declared dead 15 years ago, claiming she lived at a small house inside a village and had a child who graduated from University.
In 2005 Thai news published a story reporting that she had been stabbed 11 times and died in Chon Buri province, and her name was subsequently removed from the Civil Registry. She says she was shocked by to learn that she was supposedly dead.
Waruni has no ID card and no rights under the law. Without a fixed address she has been unable to get a new ID card, and after a while “just decided to let the issue pass.”
A neighbour revealed to Thai media that Waruni’s story is true: She’s considered dead,with no name in the Civil Registry. Relatives have tried reporting the issue, but they weren’t able to get her a new ID.After a while they too decided to let the issue go.
Although Waruni drinks every day, she says she still has a perfect memory. Though she is drunk most of the time the time, she is fairly certain that it wasn’t she who was stabbed 11 times all those years ago.
Local media report that the village chief has accepted the issue and will also be working with district officials to fix her ID issue.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Weather
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.
A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.
“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”
Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…
March 3-4
Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
March 5
Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.
Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…

Crime
Justice Ministry to go after drug gangs’ assets
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says drug syndicate networks along Thai borders, especially in the North, produce drugs worth about 1.9 billion baht annually. Now his ministry has set up a centre to seize their assets as part of an effort to stamp them out. Somsak says the amount of assets and money seized annually is too low: only about 400-500 million baht a year, compared to the huge amount raked in from drugs sales.
Somsak says the new centre will augment efforts to track down and seize more assets, from both small and major drug traffickers, who have shifted to online platforms to sell drugs. But, he says, authorities are well equipped to track them and seize their money.
On Thursday, a combined force of military rangers and police arrested a Lao smuggler and seized a total of 1,915 meth pills in Nakhon Phanom province in the northeast. Police say the 46 year old woman smuggled the drugs on a boat across the Mekong river, delivering them to the Thai side for drug gangs to distribute.
Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai province seized 2,252,000 meth pills and 14 kilos of crystal meth after a gunfight with drug runners earlier this month.
Source: Chiang Rai Times
Air Pollution
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Smoke from fires, mostly deliberately lit, continue to choke sections of central and northern Thailand today. Light winds are not blowing away the smog and haze produced by the smoke, particularly in the north where Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have readings today from ‘unhealthy’ too ‘very unhealthy’ – in a range from 170 up to 240 (particles of PM2.5 microns per cubic metre of air).
Chiang Mai’s air quality is the 2nd worst in the world today, as measured by airquality.com, beaten only by the perennially bad air quality choking Dhaka in Bangladesh.
The satellite heat maps clearly indicates hundreds of deliberately lit fires in neighbouring Myanmar, and areas of central Thailand and Cambodia which are the source of the smoke haze impacting the northern cities and towns.
Whilst Bangkok’s air quality has improved in and directly around the capital – from ‘unhealthy’ on Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for some individuals’ today – there is still plenty of smoke descending on the provinces directly north of the capital today.
Most of Bangkok’s public schools, under the administration of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, were closed on Wednesday until today. Students will be returning on Monday after their two day enforced ‘holiday’.
The government maintains that it is cracking down on the deliberately lit plantation and farm fires where farmers burn-off the remnants of the crops (as in the case of sugar, corn and some fruits), or prepare the areas (in the case of rice). But, in reality, there appears to be little or no reductions in the number of fires being lit in farming areas around Thailand.
The agricultural machinery to make these soil preparations and clearances is expensive and not readily available for the farmers. Driven by concerns over price, the farmers opt for the cheapest means possible – incinerating areas and producing enormous fires and smoke that can last for days.
Meanwhile, even if the Thai authorities are able to reduce the number of fires lit within its own borders, the satellite fire maps clearly indicates the hundreds of similar fires lit in neighbouring Myanmar and Cambodia, where Thai authorities have no control.
PHOTO: Richard Barrow
GRAPHIC: The satellite maps clearly show where the fires are popping up.
Areas in central and northern Thailand are suffering from bad air quality today. Check the readings, updated hourly from hundreds of monitoring stations around the country HERE.
