Indonesian forest fires spread smoke into southern Thailand
Smoke from forest fires in Indonesia has begun to affect areas of Thailand’s southern region, including the Hat Yai district of Songkla, where particulate levels are now considered detrimental to health.
Smoke from Indonesian forest fires has shrouded much of Songkla province extending out to sea, impacting on visibility for boat operators.
Songkla Fisheries Association Head, Suradech Nilubon has issued a warning to all commercial boats to proceed with caution at this time, emphasizing that boats returning to dock at night should use their spotlights to avoid accidents, while those at sea at night must keep warning lights on.
The sky over Yala province has been similarly affected by the smoke but particulate matter in the air has yet to reach dangerous levels. Children, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with respiratory and heart conditions have however been advised to wear face masks and to avoid outdoor activity for the time being. Commuters have been warned over reduced visibility when driving.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Seaman dies in hotel after taking Viagra
A 58 year old man who worked on fishing boats was found dead in a Sichon, Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel room.
The Sichon station chief Pol Col Chokedee Rakwatanapong told Sanook that the man’s name was Suthep, a widower who was often away fishing at sea for extended periods.
Sanook reports that Suthep was dead on the floor in the hotel. Police say there were no signs of a struggle.
On the bed was ‘Viagra’ and ‘Marathon’ and an unopened condom.
Police learned that the victim had taken a woman to the room. She fled after he apparently took the erectile-dysfunction drugs and passed out, probably from a heart attack. Relatives didn’t believe the police needed to pursue the case and accepted the body for cremation.
Warnings about mixing heart medication and Viagra HERE.
SOURCE: Sanook
Private sector proposes southern economic plan to mobile Cabinet
PHOTO: Emulating the French Riviera, but with better beaches.
“The Andaman Riviera”? Emulating the famous French Riviera coast is part of a plan to promote the Andaman coastline, which includes Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket as the star attractions and wrapping up other southern provinces into the new tourist precinct – just a part of recommendations to the mobile cabinet sitting in southern provinces today and tomorrow.
The private sector, in 11 southern provinces, is pushing the for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) project which includes a combined investment projection of 200 billion baht, including 7 projects worth 8 billion baht for the Chumpon province alone.
PM Prayut and the mobile Cabinet are meeting in Chumporn until tomorrow as part of a general promotion to woo ‘southerners’ in the lead-up to next year’s elections.
Mr Supong Uah-aree, present of Chumporn Chamber of Commerce, disclosed that the seven projects for Chumporn include a multi-purpose seaport, road and rail track projects connecting Chumporn with Ranong which will link up with the BIMSTEC economic grouping, flood prevention project, anti-crime project with the installation of CCTV system throughout the province and a motorway from the central region to Chumporn as well as a reservoir project at Tha Sae.
However, the Tha Sae reservoir project has already been withdrawn due to resistance from the dam opponents who recently met with the provincial governor to voice their objection to the project, said Mr Kitti Kittichomthawat, president of the Industrial Council of Chumporn.
The Government is wary of problems in the south, tacit supporters of the military government, including dropping rubber prices and the safety woes associated with Chinese tourism in places like Phuket and Krabi.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Three year old suffocates in Pattani school van
WARNING: This story may be distressing to some readers
Pattani police have charged a school van driver after a three year old girl was forgotten and locked in a vehicle at a school and subsequently died of suffocation.
23 year old Ahama Saro-Eng was summoned by police on this morning (Thursday) to face a charge of negligence causing death after Nuranadia Ma, of the Bamrung Muslim School, was found dead in the school van last night.
The van belonged to Ahama and his wife, who is an assistant teacher at the school, according to the police.
The couple normally picked up children from their homes in the morning, drove them to school and left the van at the school and returned them to their homes at the end of the day. But on Wednesday, Ahama said, he drove alone and locked the van without checking and rode his motorcycle home.
The girl’s mother went to the school to pick up her daughter early but the teacher said Nuranadia did not come to school.
They found her body lying on the van’s floor in dirty school uniforms with blood coming from her nose. Doctors at Sai Buri district hospital say she died of suffocation.
Police believe the girl was asleep while the other children got out of the van and the driver did not check as his wife normally saw them off.
SOURCE: The Nation
