Bangla lady boy caught stealing tourists’ wallets

A lady boy has been taken to Patong Police station after being caught by tuk-tuk and taxi drivers after allegedly stealing tourists’ wallets on Bangla Road early today (August 20).

At about 5am this morning, taxi and tuk-tuk drivers were helping to catch a lady boy who had been allegedly stealing wallets from Republic of Czechoslovakia tourists while they were walking. Patong Police and tourist police were called to the scene.

Witness say that this lady boy has preyed on drunk, early morning stragglers along the tourist strip many times. Witness say they have warned this lady boy many times but she keeps doing it. One witness claimed that there were ‘teams’ of lady boys who had finished their work from entertainment venues and tried to prey on drunk tourists.

“Sometimes they have taken male tourists who are drunk back to their room and steal tourists’ property. This behavior has damaged Patong tourism a lot.”

PHOTO: PATONG POLICE