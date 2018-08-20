Phuket
Bangla lady boy caught stealing tourists’ wallets
A lady boy has been taken to Patong Police station after being caught by tuk-tuk and taxi drivers after allegedly stealing tourists’ wallets on Bangla Road early today (August 20).
At about 5am this morning, taxi and tuk-tuk drivers were helping to catch a lady boy who had been allegedly stealing wallets from Republic of Czechoslovakia tourists while they were walking. Patong Police and tourist police were called to the scene.
Witness say that this lady boy has preyed on drunk, early morning stragglers along the tourist strip many times. Witness say they have warned this lady boy many times but she keeps doing it. One witness claimed that there were ‘teams’ of lady boys who had finished their work from entertainment venues and tried to prey on drunk tourists.
“Sometimes they have taken male tourists who are drunk back to their room and steal tourists’ property. This behavior has damaged Patong tourism a lot.”
PHOTO: PATONG POLICE
Phuket
Minister of Tourism follows up on Phoenix boat tragedy
“We have to be careful about news which might affect tourism.”
The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Weerasak Kowsurat, flew down from Bangkok to follow up on the PR mop-up following the Phoenix boat disaster. He spoke to the media at the Phuket Yacht Control Centre (PYCC) at Chalong Bay.
Khun Weerasak says, “We have to be careful when presenting news about the process of finding causes of the Phoenix boat capsize. The investigation has not yet concluded or reported on causes of the incident yet.”
“We have to be careful about news which might affect tourism. Government offices or officials, not involved directly in providing information must report directly to Minister of Tourism and Sports only.”
A mass merit making for Phoenix boat victims victim will be held on August 22-23 at Saphan Hin to mark 49 days after disaster.
The Chalong Police Chief Pakayot Thanongsak repeated, “We have already taken legal action against the boat captain, boat owner and others involved in the incident. After the Phoenix is brought back on land and checked, we can continue the investigation and report on possible causes of accident.”
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
Phuket
TAT article promoting ‘friendly waves’ gets slammed
Bad timing for the TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) after they posted a feature on August 10 that promoted surfing off Phuket’s west coast beaches.
Phuket is currently facing a crisis of confidence over the lack of adequate lifeguard services along its west coast beaches, battered annually by heavy seas and deadly rip tides and currents from the south-west monsoon.
Read the TAT story about ‘friendly waves’ from August 10 HERE.
Poor sea conditions prevailed along Thailand’s Andaman and Gulf of Thailand coasts last week prompting warnings that tourists should stay on dry land.
ttrweekly.com reports that a spate of surf-related accidents and fatalities has hit the news since the monsoon season got underway in June. It was compounded by a dispute over the funding of lifeguards and the role of volunteers.
The TAT story, “Phuket and Khao Lak surf spots offer visitors uncrowded friendly waves and warm azure waters,” seems completely out of touch with the current reality. It received a strong thumbs down from International Surf Lifesaving Association marine safety officer and Thailand section chief, Daren Jenner.
“Inviting people to come and surf in the absence of certified lifeguards is negligent and shows a complete disregard for tourist safety.”
The feature declared, “Most of Phuket’s West coast beaches are surfed during the monsoon season. The best spots that can handle a storm swell and produce clean surf include Kata Beach, Kalim Beach, Kamala Beach, Surin Beach and Nai Han Beach.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Phang Nga
Private sector proposes southern economic plan to mobile Cabinet
PHOTO: Emulating the French Riviera, but with better beaches.
“The Andaman Riviera”? Emulating the famous French Riviera coast is part of a plan to promote the Andaman coastline, which includes Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket as the star attractions and wrapping up other southern provinces into the new tourist precinct – just a part of recommendations to the mobile cabinet sitting in southern provinces today and tomorrow.
The private sector, in 11 southern provinces, is pushing the for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) project which includes a combined investment projection of 200 billion baht, including 7 projects worth 8 billion baht for the Chumpon province alone.
PM Prayut and the mobile Cabinet are meeting in Chumporn until tomorrow as part of a general promotion to woo ‘southerners’ in the lead-up to next year’s elections.
Mr Supong Uah-aree, present of Chumporn Chamber of Commerce, disclosed that the seven projects for Chumporn include a multi-purpose seaport, road and rail track projects connecting Chumporn with Ranong which will link up with the BIMSTEC economic grouping, flood prevention project, anti-crime project with the installation of CCTV system throughout the province and a motorway from the central region to Chumporn as well as a reservoir project at Tha Sae.
However, the Tha Sae reservoir project has already been withdrawn due to resistance from the dam opponents who recently met with the provincial governor to voice their objection to the project, said Mr Kitti Kittichomthawat, president of the Industrial Council of Chumporn.
The Government is wary of problems in the south, tacit supporters of the military government, including dropping rubber prices and the safety woes associated with Chinese tourism in places like Phuket and Krabi.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
