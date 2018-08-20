Police on the hunt for participants in a hotel “pool sex orgy” in Pattaya

PHOTO: Promotional photo for the Kolour Beachside Party – Love Pattaya

Tourists and Thai women have been having a pool party in Pattaya, allegedly ‘petting and engaging in acts of a sexual nature’ according to Pattaya police.

(I know, we’re shocked too.)

Sanook is reporting that the head of Pattaya’s police says he’s determined to capture and prosecute the group of foreign men and Thai women having the ‘orgy’ in a Pattaya hotel pool.

“This kind of behavior is inappropriate and gives Pattaya a bad name”, said station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch.

Sanook reports that a 53 second clip of the orgy found its way onto a popular site called “Khothao V4”. It’s alleged that the party took place at the Kolour Beachside Party at A-One Hotel.

Asked by reporters if he was aware of the online furor Pol Col Apichai said that he “certainly was”. He has instructed a team to find out which hotel it was and see if they were responsible for organising the party.

Pol Col Apichai is promising prosecutions all round for what he saw as inappropriate behavior that would result in the good name of Pattaya suffering causing the world to look down on the resort.

Comb through over an hour of noise and see if you can find the alleged ‘petting and lewd acts’…

ATMA Live in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, Pattaya ATMA Live Now in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, PattayaPowered by ZAAP ROOM#DOORTOHOUSExTECHNO#ZAAPROOM#kolour Posted by Kolour on Saturday, August 18, 2018

