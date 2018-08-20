Pattaya
Police on the hunt for participants in a hotel “pool sex orgy” in Pattaya
PHOTO: Promotional photo for the Kolour Beachside Party – Love Pattaya
Tourists and Thai women have been having a pool party in Pattaya, allegedly ‘petting and engaging in acts of a sexual nature’ according to Pattaya police.
(I know, we’re shocked too.)
Sanook is reporting that the head of Pattaya’s police says he’s determined to capture and prosecute the group of foreign men and Thai women having the ‘orgy’ in a Pattaya hotel pool.
“This kind of behavior is inappropriate and gives Pattaya a bad name”, said station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch.
Sanook reports that a 53 second clip of the orgy found its way onto a popular site called “Khothao V4”. It’s alleged that the party took place at the Kolour Beachside Party at A-One Hotel.
Asked by reporters if he was aware of the online furor Pol Col Apichai said that he “certainly was”. He has instructed a team to find out which hotel it was and see if they were responsible for organising the party.
Pol Col Apichai is promising prosecutions all round for what he saw as inappropriate behavior that would result in the good name of Pattaya suffering causing the world to look down on the resort.
Comb through over an hour of noise and see if you can find the alleged ‘petting and lewd acts’…
ATMA Live in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, Pattaya
ATMA Live Now in Kolour Beachside Party at Fat Coco Beach Club, PattayaPowered by ZAAP ROOM#DOORTOHOUSExTECHNO#ZAAPROOM#kolour
Posted by Kolour on Saturday, August 18, 2018
SOURCE: Sanook
Pattaya
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
The crackdown on smoking on some of Thailand’s main beaches continues. In Patong Beach, Phuket, for example, there are stations every 100 metres along the beach set up especially for smokers. In Pattaya officials have again begun warning tourists they can only light up in designated areas on Pattaya and Dongtan beaches.
Pattaya Mail reports that the municipal enforcement chief, Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap, led officers and Environment Department staffers to Pattaya Beach on August 9 after a flurry of press reports showed the shoreline littered with cigarette butts and no enforcement in sight.
After walking the beach and chatting with sun worshippers, the city hall officials pronounced the beach smoke-free and returned to their offices.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Pattaya
Police suspect ‘insider’ in attempted rape and assault in Pattaya
PHOTO: Manager Online
An eighteen year old woman has been tied up with a phone charger chord as a man tried to rape her. After she resisted super glue was put in her eye and her phone stolen. An uncle of the girl is helping police with their inquiries.
Police arrived at the house to find 46 year old Nongyao Theppithak yesterday afternoon. Her daughter, 18 year old Napasorn Lakudomsak, had already been taken to Pattaya Bangkok hospital after super glue had been put in her right eye. Police found a phone charger and glue stains on a cushion where Napasorn had been sleeping.
The mother said that she had gone to work in her salon in Thepprasit, just out of the main town of Pattaya. She says she received a call from her daughter saying that a man had tried to rape her and had stolen an iPhone 7 Plus belonging to her mother. He had then fled.
The call came from the phone of 29 year old Manote Jityaem, the elder brother of the victim’s father.
The victim told her mother she had been hit in the stomach, tied up with the phone charger chord and some underwear and then had glue put in her eye because she resisted.
The mother said there was no barking from their dog so believed it could have been someone the family knew. Manatee, the uncle, had been staying with the family for two weeks while he has a job in the area.
Police have confirmed that CCTV showed no one entering the house. In addition Manote was seen on camera going to a side storage area besides the house to get the glue. There was evidence of dried glue on his arm.
He was tested and found to have had drugs in his system but denied involvement.
Another man – 39 year old Attaphon Sulaiman – who was also staying at the house, tested positive for drugs as well and is also helping police with their inquiries.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Pattaya
Insurance may not cover the pick-up/super car rear-ender
A leading insurance spokesman has commented with Daily News after a 30 million baht McLaren 720s was rear ended by a pick-up truck. (The Thaiger priced the car at 15 million baht after emailing a McLaren salesperson)
Thai Insurance Association chief Jeeraphon Atsawathanakul said that if both drivers went down the insurance route the insurance would only cover the agreed limit.
If it was more then the McLaren driver would have to take the pick-up driver to court for the remainder.
This is assuming they are both insured. The McLaren that was struck from behind by the pick up, is one of only three such cars on the road in Thailand.
Original story HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
