Laos govt speaks on ‘mass methanol poisoning’ that left 6 dead

The Laotian government announced deep sorrow over the tragic loss of six foreign lives to methanol poisoning in a popular backpackers’ bar in Vang Viang and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the deadly incident.

Two Australian teenagers, Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both 19 years old, succumbed to suspected methanol poisoning while vacationing in Vang Viang, Laos. Their deaths are part of a larger tragedy that has claimed the lives of six foreign tourists in total.

The incident unfolded on November 13 when the two friends, along with other tourists, consumed alcohol at local bars. Within days, they and several others began to exhibit symptoms of severe illness, including nausea, vomiting, and blurred vision. Despite urgent medical attention in Thailand, the young women succumbed to the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Joining the list of victims are a 57 year old American man, James Louis Hutson, and two young Danish women, 20 year old Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, and 21 year old Frela Vennervald Sorensen. A 38 year old British lawyer, Simone White, also lost her life due to methanol poisoning.

The Laotian government has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the deadly incident. Police are currently working to determine the source of the contaminated alcohol, which is believed to be methanol, a highly toxic substance often used as an industrial solvent.

Local police have taken several individuals into custody for questioning, including the owner and staff of Nana Backpackers Hostel, where the Australian teenagers were staying. While no charges have been filed yet, the investigation is ongoing.

Initially, hostel management denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the alcohol served was safe and sourced from a certified distributor. To bolster their claims, the hostel manager even drank from one of the vodka bottles used on the night of the incident.

Safety concerns

However, as the investigation deepens, questions remain about the safety of the alcohol served at the establishment.

The girls’ WhatsApp messages revealed that they had visited Jaidee’s Bar later in the evening, a venue known for offering free local whiskey shots and openly selling illicit drugs like opium, ketamine, and marijuana. While there is no suggestion that Bowles or Jones consumed these substances, the bar’s reputation raises concerns about the potential risks associated with its operations.

More than 100 people gathered in Melbourne to pay tribute to the young women and celebrate their lives. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed the government’s support for the families of the victims and pledged to work closely with Laotian authorities to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident, reported the Daily Mail.