Two Koreans drown in freak golf buggy accident in Phitsanulok | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Two South Korean men have drowned after their golf buggy collided with one driven by their wives in northern Thailand today.

The Guardian reports that the group were on a ferry on Wednesday preparing to cross the river that runs through the course in Phitsanulok province when the men were accidentally rammed by their wives in another.

The impact threw them all into the muddy waters of the Nan river.

The women were promptly rescued by nearby fishermen.

More than 50 rescue workers from the military and police were involved in the search for the missing men 68 year old Jun Yong Sung and 76 year old Jaeoong Ha.

