Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Thailand

Two Koreans drown in freak golf buggy accident in Phitsanulok

The Thaiger

Published

38 mins ago

on

Two Koreans drown in freak golf buggy accident in Phitsanulok | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Two South Korean men have drowned after their golf buggy collided with one driven by their wives in northern Thailand today.

The Guardian reports that the group were on a ferry on Wednesday preparing to cross the river that runs through the course in Phitsanulok province when the men were accidentally rammed by their wives in another.

The impact threw them all into the muddy waters of the Nan river.

The women were promptly rescued by nearby fishermen.

More than 50 rescue workers from the military and police were involved in the search for the missing men 68 year old Jun Yong Sung and 76 year old Jaeoong Ha.

Read the rest of the story HERE.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Thailand

Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Airbnb

As the head-scratching continues as to why traveller aren’t drinking expensive beers in girlie bars and avoiding ‘traditional’ tourist haunts, Airbnb has a record year in Thailand, signaling more problems for the hotel business as tourists seek alternative holiday experiences.

As the number of guests continues to trend upwards with more than 1.65 million inbound Airbnb guests to Thailand the past year, the accommodation-share platform sees more locals wanting to be a part of the sharing economy.

TravelWireAsia.com is reporting that locals are starting to see the benefit that hosting brings thanks to international tourists who are now conscious of traveling in a more healthy and sustainable way.

According to an Airbnb research, 84 percent of guests decided to use Airbnb because they want to live like a local while 44 percent of Airbnb guest spending is in the neighborhoods where they stay.

In Thailand, this trend to explore local neighborhoods stays hugely popular.

The Airbnb Bangkok Healthy Travel report found that 88 percent of Airbnb guests stay outside traditional areas with THB1.7 billion (US$52 million) spent in local restaurants, THB1.5 billion (US$52 million) on leisure and cultural activities, and THB800 million (US$24 million) on groceries, helping promote economic empowerment.

Read more about the Airbnb growth with TravelWireAsia HERE.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Prawit’s luxury watch probe, delayed outcome by the NACC

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Prawit’s luxury watch probe, delayed outcome by the NACC | The Thaiger

Uncertainty over the fate of Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan continued yesterday after the country’s anti-graft watchdog failed to deliver its report on the probe into Prawit’s collection of luxury wristwatches.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was scheduled to discuss the case and make a decision on the matter yesterday but postponed its meeting yet again, because a commissioner had called in sick.

NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said his agency had its hands full and did not have time to discuss the issue yesterday. He only said the matter would be discussed today, adding that commissioner Sathaporn Laothong had taken sick leave yesterday, making it impossible for a decision to be made on the case.

The controversy erupted last year when Prawit was spotted wearing a Richard Mille designer wristwatch said to be worth nearly 3 million baht.

Observers immediately began questioning how Prawit could afford such an expensive watch with his income as a retired general.

It was later discovered that he had not declared the item to the NACC when he became a Cabinet member. Netizens eventually dug up old photographs showing the general appeared to own numerous expensive watches.

He had been flaunting at least 22 luxury wristwatches, with their combined worth estimated at more than 20 million baht.

Prawit was also pictured wearing a diamond ring, which again was not reported to the NACC in his asset declaration. The general said the ring belonged to his parents and the watches were lent to him by a long-time collector friend.

Earlier yesterday, Prawit maintained his story about the luxury wristwatches. “Truth is the truth. I see no reason for people to attack me about this,” he told reporters.

The deputy premier reiterated that he had returned all the watches to their rightful owners, referring to the children of his “deceased friend”.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand approves medical marijuana

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Thailand approves medical marijuana | The Thaiger

CNN reports…

Thailand’s interim parliament voted to allow the use of medical cannabis. Recreational use of the drug remains illegal.

Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn says the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country “could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais.”

“The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed on the second and third readings yesterday” he said.

This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.

Read the rest of the CNN story HERE.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending