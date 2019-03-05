72 year old grandmother raped and killed in Chumphon | The Thaiger

South
72 year old grandmother raped and killed in Chumphon
A Chumphon man returned from a short fishing trip to find that his wife was missing from the house.
72 year old Pornwichai looked everywhere but was unable to locate her. Eventually the family dog Bunnam came running to the house.
Pornwichai said to his pet: “Have you seen your mum then?”
The dog became agitated and ran out of the house as though he wanted Pornwichai to follow him. He led him into the adjacent palm plantation, according to Pornwichai’s recollection of events.
First Pornwichai found his wife’s underwear on a path and then he found a chain for an amulet.
Finally he found his dead wife lying naked in the plantation. The 72 year old Somwan had had her face smashed in with a blunt object and she appeared to have been raped.
Pol Capt Sanya of the Paknam Lang Suan police says they are looking for a 37 year old Hmong man called Tawan and his 20 year old younger brother.
The pair came looking for work on fishing boats the day before and ended up sharing drinks at the house. When it was late Somwan asked them to stop drinking and go home.
Tawan returned the next morning (Sunday) trying to sell an amulet but no one was interested. Then Pornwichai took his son to work on the fishing boat.
Daily News reports that Capt Sanya suspects Tawan returned in a “lustful state” and found Somwan home alone. Police believe she tried to run into the palm plantation but she was followed, murdered and raped.
The investigations continues as the search for the men is underway.
‘Bunnam’, the family dog, led Pornwichai to the location of his deceased wife
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Two Italian tourists have been killed after an oil truck’s brakes allegedly failed coming down a hill. The truck overturned and rolled onto the pair in Chumphon.
Workpoint News reports that the incident happened at an intersection in Paknam, Chumphon yesterday afternoon.
Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned oil truck lying on the road. Under the oil truck they found the bodies of the two foreigners along with their motorbike.
Two Italian tourists were identified as Ms Ilaria Risso and Mr Giuliano De Santis.
They were travelling with four others friends who were following them on their motorbikes as they watched the accident unfold.
The oil truck driver told police that he was unable to slow down whilst coming down the hill. The oil truck was unable to make the left hand turn at the T-intersection and overturned, trapping the two Italians underneath.
Anti-vaxers blamed for astonishing rise of Measles in 2018 – UNICEF
“Measles is more contagious than tuberculosis or Ebola, yet it is eminently preventable with a vaccine that costs pennies.”
Thailand figures in the Top 10 countries in the world where measles cases rose alarmingly in 2018. Most of the rises of Measles cases in Thailand have occurred in the three southern-most provinces where a large Muslim majority live.
In some Muslim traditions it is against the teachings of their religion to allow children to be vaccinated. Between September and November last year, 14 deaths and more than 1,500 cases were reported in the southern provinces.
98 countries reported more cases of measles in 2018 compared with 2017, and the UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) warns that conflict, complacency and the growing anti-vaccine movement threatens to undo decades of work to tame the disease.
“This is a wakeup call. We have a safe, effective and inexpensive vaccine against a highly contagious disease – a vaccine that saved almost a million lives every year over the last two decades,” said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF.
“These cases haven’t happened overnight. Just as the serious outbreaks we are seeing today took hold in 2018, lack of action today will have disastrous consequences for children tomorrow.”
“Measles is more contagious than tuberculosis or Ebola, yet it is eminently preventable with a vaccine that costs pennies.”
The World Health Organisation reports that cases worldwide had soared nearly 50 percent in 2018, killing around 136,000 people.
Ukraine, the Philippines and Brazil saw the largest year-on-year increases in cases. In Ukraine alone there were 35,120 cases, nearly 30,000 more than in 2017.
Brazil saw 10,262 reported cases after having none at all the year before.
The resurgence of the disease in some countries is being linked to medically-baseless claims linking the measles vaccine to autism, spread in part on social media by members of the so-called “anti-vax” movement.
The WHO last month listed “vaccine hesitancy” among the top 10 most pressing global health threats for 2019.
“Almost all of these cases are preventable and yet children are getting infected even in places where there is simply no excuse,” Fore said.
“Measles may be the disease, but all too often the real infection is misinformation, mistrust and complacency.”
“Despite the astonishing figures many anti-vaxers refuse to comprehend the problem they have caused and the misery they are inflicting on innocent young children.”
400 marauding macaques invade plantations in Surat Thani
Surat Thani officials are coming up with a plan to sort out the 400+ long-tailed macaques who have been invading fruit orchards and oil palm plantations for months.
Provincial governor Wichawut Jinto has made the order after receiving countless complaints from residents of the southern province’s Phunphin district saying that the monkeys have caused damage to their orchards and plantations.
Officials from the provincial administration have visited the local residents to listen to their grievances.
They then reported to the governor that the provincial administration must seek help from the Surat Thani-based 4th Conservation Office of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation that has direct responsibility for wild monkeys.
Pradit Thongchan, chief of Tambon Thakham Administrative Organisation, says the wild monkeys travel in groups of 200, causing a lot of damage to fruits and vegetables grown by the local people.
Pradit said local villagers have filed complaints several times but no agency came to help them.
