South Korea to upgrade airport structures after Jeju Air crash

Wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean airline Jeju Air | Photo via AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

South Korea is set to enhance the structures housing the antennas that facilitate landings at its airports, following the December incident where a Jeju Air aeroplane crashed after skidding off the runway. The Boeing 737-800 hit one such structure at Muan Airport, leading to a fire.

The Transport Ministry has been assessing safety at airlines and airports since the crash and announced plans to alter the landing systems today, January 13.

It identified seven domestic airports, including Muan, with concrete or steel embankments or foundations needing modification.

The ministry aims to develop measures for these improvements by the end of the month, with completion targeted by the end of 2025.

Additionally, inspections of six domestic airlines operating Boeing 737-800s revealed some operators violated inspection timelines and procedures for addressing aircraft defects or passenger boarding.

The ministry has not commented on whether Jeju Air was implicated in any violations, and a representative from Jeju Air was unavailable for comment.

Firefighters and rescue personnel near the wrecked Jeju aircraft | Photo via AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Bangkok Post reported that a comprehensive safety inspection of major airport facilities is scheduled from January 13 to 21, according to the ministry’s statement.

This development follows Jeju Air’s flight from Thailand, which tragically ended in disaster after skidding off the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

At least 28 people have lost their lives in the incident, as reported by prominent South Korean media. The aircraft, which departed from Bangkok, encountered difficulties during its landing and subsequently veered off the runway, colliding with a barrier.

The ill-fated flight was carrying a total of 181 individuals, including 175 passengers and six crew members. As the aircraft attempted to land in the southwestern region of South Korea, it disastrously slipped from the runway’s confines and struck a wall, leading to unfortunate fatalities, reported KhaoSod.

In other aviation news, Malaysia Airlines has temporarily grounded its newly acquired Airbus A330neo aircraft due to technical problems, as reported by the Business Times. Following its debut flight to Melbourne, the aircraft experienced multiple technical issues, prompting the airline to take swift action.

South Korea to upgrade airport structures after Jeju Air crash

