Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday | The Thaiger

Phuket

Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday

2 hours ago

A strategic hospitality event titled The 360° China Travel Market Conference is taking place this Thursday, November 22 in Phuket.

The Duangjitt Resort in Patong is the venue, and a wide variety of leading China specialists will be on stage.

Currently the slowdown of the Mainland Chinese sector is one of the key challenges facing the island’s tourism industry and certainly the hot topic in tourism circles.

The program and speakers will be  as follows:

09:00 – 09:30

Registration

09:30 – 10:00

Opening & Welcome

10:00 – 10:40

Ms.Sunny Yu / President of HSMAI / Board Director of SKAL

HSMAI Topic: Luxury, Millennials and the tools a hotelier needs to reach them

  1. Luxury Chinese traveller’s trend & behavior
  2. Comparison of backgrounds & buying habits of millennials & other generations
  3. China digital tools to reach this source market

10:40 – 11:00

Coffee Break

11:00 – 11:30

Ms.Jessie Yang / GM of Ctrip Thailand

11:30 – 12:15

Panel Discussion

Mr.Kongsak Khoopongsakorn / President, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter

Mr.Yen-Te Yu / GM – Regional Business Development SEA, Baidu.com

Mr.Pingfu Zheng / Country GM, Union Pay Thailand

Ms.Sunny Yu / President, HSMAI & Board Director of SKAL

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM, Spring Airlines International

12:15 – 13:30

Social Networking Lunch

13:30 –  14:00

Mr.Michael Hao / GM of Meituan Dianping

14:00 – 14:30

Mr.Kitiphong Nilpraphaporn / MD of Elite Marketing

14:30 – 15:00

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director of Haoqiao International Travel Agency

15:00 – 15:20

Coffee Break

15:20 – 15:50

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM of Spring Airlines International

15:50 – 16:20

Mr.Zhao Yang / Senior Director of Fliggy by Alibaba

16:20 – 16:50

Ms.Helen Sun / Guest Travel Writer of Ctrip / Travel Collaborator of Multi OTAs / Travel Blogger / We Media / KOL

16:50 – 17:10

Ms.Apinya Khayan-ngan / Product Director of Elite Marketing

17:10 – 17:50

Panel Discussion

Mr.Leo Ni / MD Hotspot International Travel Services

Mr.Yang Zhao / Senior Director Fliggy by Alibaba

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director Haoqiao International Travel Agency

Mr.Alex Hu / Corporate DOS Centara Hotels & Resorts

17:50 – 18:00

Conference closing

The event is open to the public, and costs 1,000 baht per person. If you are in Phuket’s hotel industry the event is timely and relevant.

Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi

2 hours ago

November 20, 2018

By

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death then held his two children hostage in Krabi yesterday.

Khao Panom Police were notified about the incident at a house in Khao Panom yesterday morning.

Police, soldiers and rescue workers arrived to discover an angry and upset man, 34 year old Prateep Cueaput. He was locked in his house with his 4 and 8 year old children, along with his death wife.

Police took three hours to negotiate with Prateep from outside the house until the man opened the window and released his eight year old boy to the police. He still kept his four year old daughter with him as negotiations continued.

Finally, soldiers rushed the house through a window and captured Prateep. He was taken to Khao Panom Police Station. His four year old daughter was traumatised but otherwise OK. Prateep tested positive for drugs.

The body of 32 year old Korakot Jantawong was found inside the house with bruise wounds on her neck. Police believed that she had died at least 10 hours before the body was recovered.

Prateep has been charged with murder and detaining other people.

Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets

20 hours ago

November 19, 2018

More than 100 Chinese-speaking Thai tour guides have today protested and filed an official complaint to tour companies to stop supporting illegal tour guides. The complaints have become a regular fixture in the PR game between tour guides and the provincial officials.

This morning about 100 Chinese-speaking Phuket tour guides protested by walking along the road in Wichit and handing out letters to tours companies not to support illegal tour guides.

The leaflet stated states “to every tour company in Phuket”.

“Your companies have brought a lot of Chinese tourists to Phuket which generates a lot of income. We thank you that you are supporting Phuket tourism.”

“There is a lot of news that speaks about illegal tour guides who have stolen our jobs. We are now in trouble as tours guiding is a reserved occupation for Thai people only.”

“Any tour operator who breaks the law shall be fined up to 500,000 baht. We hope that we will get cooperation from you.”

Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | News by The Thaiger

World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School

21 hours ago

November 19, 2018

On Sunday, November 18, world-famous Buddhist Scholar Dr. B. Alan Wallace took time out of his two-day seminar to officially open UWC Thailand’s on-campus Mindfulness Centre. His visit attracted more than 300 participants, and underpins UWCT’s perspective that mindfulness is integral to a 21s​t​-century education.

The UWCT Mindfulness Centre is used daily for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity.

Mindfulness at UWCT also goes beyond the students and is embedded into how the school’s teachers teach. It requires staff to be grounded in present moment awareness with an attitude of non-judgment, kindness, and curiosity.

“Mindfulness is integral to a UWCT education, and has been an on-going focus since the school was founded in 2008. When deciding where to locate the new centre, we chose the entrance of the school so that it would be the first thing guests at UWCT encountered and enquired about,” explained Jason McBride, UWCT’s Head of School.

“It highlights our commitment to integrating mindfulness into campus life with a dedicated space for practicing,” explains UWCT’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller.

Ordained by the Dalai Lama after spending 14 years training as a Buddhist monk, Wallace (Stanford University) has dedicated the last 40 years to philosophical study, Buddhism, and teaching. His translations, popular publications, talks, and academic essays give testimony to his fervent desire to learn.

Wallace continually seeks innovative ways to integrate Buddhist contemplative practices with Western science to advance the study of the mind.

For more information on UWC Thailand, please visit HERE​. For more information on Thanyapura, visit HERE.

World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School | News by The Thaiger

Dr. B. Alan Wallace is joined by the school’s Head, Jason McBride for the official opening

