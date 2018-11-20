Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday
A strategic hospitality event titled The 360° China Travel Market Conference is taking place this Thursday, November 22 in Phuket.
The Duangjitt Resort in Patong is the venue, and a wide variety of leading China specialists will be on stage.
Currently the slowdown of the Mainland Chinese sector is one of the key challenges facing the island’s tourism industry and certainly the hot topic in tourism circles.
The program and speakers will be as follows:
09:00 – 09:30
Registration
09:30 – 10:00
Opening & Welcome
10:00 – 10:40
Ms.Sunny Yu / President of HSMAI / Board Director of SKAL
HSMAI Topic: Luxury, Millennials and the tools a hotelier needs to reach them
- Luxury Chinese traveller’s trend & behavior
- Comparison of backgrounds & buying habits of millennials & other generations
- China digital tools to reach this source market
10:40 – 11:00
Coffee Break
11:00 – 11:30
Ms.Jessie Yang / GM of Ctrip Thailand
11:30 – 12:15
Panel Discussion
Mr.Kongsak Khoopongsakorn / President, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter
Mr.Yen-Te Yu / GM – Regional Business Development SEA, Baidu.com
Mr.Pingfu Zheng / Country GM, Union Pay Thailand
Ms.Sunny Yu / President, HSMAI & Board Director of SKAL
Ms.Jiali Yu / GM, Spring Airlines International
12:15 – 13:30
Social Networking Lunch
13:30 – 14:00
Mr.Michael Hao / GM of Meituan Dianping
14:00 – 14:30
Mr.Kitiphong Nilpraphaporn / MD of Elite Marketing
14:30 – 15:00
Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director of Haoqiao International Travel Agency
15:00 – 15:20
Coffee Break
15:20 – 15:50
Ms.Jiali Yu / GM of Spring Airlines International
15:50 – 16:20
Mr.Zhao Yang / Senior Director of Fliggy by Alibaba
16:20 – 16:50
Ms.Helen Sun / Guest Travel Writer of Ctrip / Travel Collaborator of Multi OTAs / Travel Blogger / We Media / KOL
16:50 – 17:10
Ms.Apinya Khayan-ngan / Product Director of Elite Marketing
17:10 – 17:50
Panel Discussion
Mr.Leo Ni / MD Hotspot International Travel Services
Mr.Yang Zhao / Senior Director Fliggy by Alibaba
Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director Haoqiao International Travel Agency
Mr.Alex Hu / Corporate DOS Centara Hotels & Resorts
17:50 – 18:00
Conference closing
The event is open to the public, and costs 1,000 baht per person. If you are in Phuket’s hotel industry the event is timely and relevant.
For more details, or to register CLICK here.
Phuket
Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death then held his two children hostage in Krabi yesterday.
Khao Panom Police were notified about the incident at a house in Khao Panom yesterday morning.
Police, soldiers and rescue workers arrived to discover an angry and upset man, 34 year old Prateep Cueaput. He was locked in his house with his 4 and 8 year old children, along with his death wife.
Police took three hours to negotiate with Prateep from outside the house until the man opened the window and released his eight year old boy to the police. He still kept his four year old daughter with him as negotiations continued.
Finally, soldiers rushed the house through a window and captured Prateep. He was taken to Khao Panom Police Station. His four year old daughter was traumatised but otherwise OK. Prateep tested positive for drugs.
The body of 32 year old Korakot Jantawong was found inside the house with bruise wounds on her neck. Police believed that she had died at least 10 hours before the body was recovered.
Prateep has been charged with murder and detaining other people.
Phuket
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
More than 100 Chinese-speaking Thai tour guides have today protested and filed an official complaint to tour companies to stop supporting illegal tour guides. The complaints have become a regular fixture in the PR game between tour guides and the provincial officials.
This morning about 100 Chinese-speaking Phuket tour guides protested by walking along the road in Wichit and handing out letters to tours companies not to support illegal tour guides.
The leaflet stated states “to every tour company in Phuket”.
“Your companies have brought a lot of Chinese tourists to Phuket which generates a lot of income. We thank you that you are supporting Phuket tourism.”
“There is a lot of news that speaks about illegal tour guides who have stolen our jobs. We are now in trouble as tours guiding is a reserved occupation for Thai people only.”
“Any tour operator who breaks the law shall be fined up to 500,000 baht. We hope that we will get cooperation from you.”
Phuket
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
On Sunday, November 18, world-famous Buddhist Scholar Dr. B. Alan Wallace took time out of his two-day seminar to officially open UWC Thailand’s on-campus Mindfulness Centre. His visit attracted more than 300 participants, and underpins UWCT’s perspective that mindfulness is integral to a 21st-century education.
The UWCT Mindfulness Centre is used daily for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity.
Mindfulness at UWCT also goes beyond the students and is embedded into how the school’s teachers teach. It requires staff to be grounded in present moment awareness with an attitude of non-judgment, kindness, and curiosity.
“Mindfulness is integral to a UWCT education, and has been an on-going focus since the school was founded in 2008. When deciding where to locate the new centre, we chose the entrance of the school so that it would be the first thing guests at UWCT encountered and enquired about,” explained Jason McBride, UWCT’s Head of School.
“It highlights our commitment to integrating mindfulness into campus life with a dedicated space for practicing,” explains UWCT’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller.
Ordained by the Dalai Lama after spending 14 years training as a Buddhist monk, Wallace (Stanford University) has dedicated the last 40 years to philosophical study, Buddhism, and teaching. His translations, popular publications, talks, and academic essays give testimony to his fervent desire to learn.
Wallace continually seeks innovative ways to integrate Buddhist contemplative practices with Western science to advance the study of the mind.
For more information on UWC Thailand, please visit HERE. For more information on Thanyapura, visit HERE.
Dr. B. Alan Wallace is joined by the school’s Head, Jason McBride for the official opening
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Indonesia set to ban dog meat trade
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday
Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
‘Remove dual-language road signs’ – Malaysian sultan
Muslim leader rules measles vaccine ‘not prohibited’ by Islam
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
Man arrested over murder of woman in Mai Khao
Pattaya beaches remain a disgrace despite 429 million baht clean-up
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Pattaya4 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
People3 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
Bangkok20 hours ago
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Phoenix rises to the surface
-
Thailand2 days ago
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
You must be logged in to post a comment Login