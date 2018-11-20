Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday | The Thaiger

A strategic hospitality event titled The 360° China Travel Market Conference is taking place this Thursday, November 22 in Phuket.

The Duangjitt Resort in Patong is the venue, and a wide variety of leading China specialists will be on stage.

Currently the slowdown of the Mainland Chinese sector is one of the key challenges facing the island’s tourism industry and certainly the hot topic in tourism circles.

The program and speakers will be as follows:

09:00 – 09:30

Registration

09:30 – 10:00

Opening & Welcome

10:00 – 10:40

Ms.Sunny Yu / President of HSMAI / Board Director of SKAL

HSMAI Topic: Luxury, Millennials and the tools a hotelier needs to reach them

Luxury Chinese traveller’s trend & behavior Comparison of backgrounds & buying habits of millennials & other generations China digital tools to reach this source market

10:40 – 11:00

Coffee Break

11:00 – 11:30

Ms.Jessie Yang / GM of Ctrip Thailand

11:30 – 12:15

Panel Discussion

Mr.Kongsak Khoopongsakorn / President, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter

Mr.Yen-Te Yu / GM – Regional Business Development SEA, Baidu.com

Mr.Pingfu Zheng / Country GM, Union Pay Thailand

Ms.Sunny Yu / President, HSMAI & Board Director of SKAL

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM, Spring Airlines International

12:15 – 13:30

Social Networking Lunch

13:30 – 14:00

Mr.Michael Hao / GM of Meituan Dianping

14:00 – 14:30

Mr.Kitiphong Nilpraphaporn / MD of Elite Marketing

14:30 – 15:00

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director of Haoqiao International Travel Agency

15:00 – 15:20

Coffee Break

15:20 – 15:50

Ms.Jiali Yu / GM of Spring Airlines International

15:50 – 16:20

Mr.Zhao Yang / Senior Director of Fliggy by Alibaba

16:20 – 16:50

Ms.Helen Sun / Guest Travel Writer of Ctrip / Travel Collaborator of Multi OTAs / Travel Blogger / We Media / KOL

16:50 – 17:10

Ms.Apinya Khayan-ngan / Product Director of Elite Marketing

17:10 – 17:50

Panel Discussion

Mr.Leo Ni / MD Hotspot International Travel Services

Mr.Yang Zhao / Senior Director Fliggy by Alibaba

Ms.Hillary Wang / Product Director Haoqiao International Travel Agency

Mr.Alex Hu / Corporate DOS Centara Hotels & Resorts

17:50 – 18:00

Conference closing

The event is open to the public, and costs 1,000 baht per person. If you are in Phuket’s hotel industry the event is timely and relevant.

For more details, or to register CLICK here.





