Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui

A terrifying incident unfolded off the coast of Koh Samui as a tourist boat carrying a Spanish family of four capsized and sank in the middle of the sea. Fortunately, quick-thinking rescuers saved the family after they were left floating helplessly in the water.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 1 at around 11.30am, as a long-tailed boat carrying a group of foreign tourists encountered rough seas.

Koh Samui Police Station’s radio centre was immediately alerted about the incident, prompting swift action from local officials.

Police Lieutenant Paitoon Klaewthanong, the duty officer on patrol, quickly reported the situation to Police Colonel Panya Nirattimanon, Superintendent of Koh Samui Police Station. A coordinated rescue effort involving Koh Samui Marine Police and rescue units was launched to reach the scene.

Upon arrival at Ao Thong Krut in Taling Ngam, authorities learned that the group, consisting of four foreign tourists and a Thai boat driver, had chartered the long-tailed boat named Phet Daorung 7 to explore Koh Tan and Koh Madsum.

The tourists included 45 year old Ursula Diaz Perez, 42 year old Pandit Garcia Hurtado, 14 year old Naomi Karak Diaz, and 11 year old Aaron Garcia Diaz. The boat driver, 52 year old Sutham Phetfai, had ensured that everyone wore life jackets before embarking on the trip from Ao Thong Krut Pier.

The trouble began when the boat was about 1 nautical mile from the pier. Without warning, strong waves struck the vessel, causing it to capsize and sink almost instantly.

Fortunately, a nearby tourist boat, which had been operating in the area, saw the incident and quickly rushed to the scene. The tourists, now floating in the water, were rescued and safely brought back to shore.

Following the rescue, Pol. Col. Panya Nirattimanon ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The tourists and the boat driver are being questioned in detail to uncover the factors that led to the boat’s sudden sinking, reported MGR Online.