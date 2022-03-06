Koh Samui
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
UPDATE:
Thai Police have reported a “large amount of blood” found in the room of Shane Warne at the rented villa he was staying at in Koh Samui. Despite the latest revelations Police don’t believe there was any foul-play involved in Mr. Warne’s demise.
New photographs have emerged of the room where Mr. Warne was staying at the Samujana Villas in the popular Bhoput district of the island.
Blood stains were identified on the carpet, on 3 towels and a pillow, according to Thai-language newspaper Matichon.
Pol Maj Gen Satit Polpinit, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police told Matichon that blood stains were found in the room as police continued their investigation.
“A large amount of blood was found in the room. When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding.”
Mr. Warne has gone for a nap on Friday afternoon after he and his three friends had decided to meet at 5pm for a drink. At 5.15pm Andrew Neophitou, one of the three friends, went to wake Shane from his slumbers but found him unresponsive.
Earlier in the afternoon a masseuse had visited Mr. Warne. Police were not clear on the exact time of the day the masseuse had been at the villa.
James Erskine, Shane Warne’s long time manager told Melbourne’s The Age newspaper….
“He realised he wasn’t well. He (Andrew) tried to give mouth-to-mouth, tried to resuscitate him, he had no heartbeat, the ambulance came 20 minutes later and an hour and a bit later he was pronounced dead (at the Thai International Hospital).”
He rejected any claims that the death was linked to Shane’s ‘party’ reputation.
“He was on holiday, having a lie down, siesta, he hadn’t been drinking, he’d been on this diet to lose weight”, he said in a news.com.au article.
“He didn’t drink much. Everyone thinks he’s a big boozer but he’s not a big boozer at all. I sent him a crate of wine, 10 years later it’s still there. He doesn’t drink, never took drugs, ever. He hated drugs so nothing untoward.”
PHOTO: Matichon
EARLIER STORY:
Thai Police have made some further comment relating to the death of legendary Australia cricketer, Shane Warne’s, death on Friday afternoon. One of Cricket’s finest bowlers of all time, and ‘Aussie icon’, died aged 52, a day after arriving on Koh Samui for an extended vacation with friends.
He died of a suspected heart attack after taking an afternoon nap. Friends were unable to wake him around 5.15pm. He was pronounced dead at the Thai International Hospital in Chaweng after both his friends and ambulance staff were unable to revive him with CPR.
Police say that Mr. Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death on Koh Samui, as well as asthma and some “heart issues”. They had spoken to Mr. Warne’s family and were able to ascertain his prior health issues that may have contributed to his death.
Speaking from the Bophut police station, police told reporters…
“We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home in his country.”
Police have ruled out foul play but said an autopsy was required to confirm the cause of death. The 3 men who were staying with the Australian cricket star were questioned for 2 hours yesterday morning but were unable to shed any additional light on the cause of death.
Australian embassy officials have been assisting police but have declined to make any further comment.
The Australian ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon visited Koh Samui yesterday. He met with police on Koh Samui and explained to the media that the embassy was assisting with the return of Mr. Warne’s body to Australia “as quickly as possible”.
“They’ve been very compassionate, very efficient and very understanding.”
Mr. Warne’s body is being transferred to Surat Thani Hospital on the mainland for autopsy today.
Known in Australia as ‘Warnie’, he was known as much for his personality, controversies and generosity, aside from his mercurial talent with his leg-spin delivery. Sports writer for The Guardian, Mark Ramprakash, wrote that his approach to the game “was with a winning mentality and his impact on the sport was far greater than just his character”.
“Shane Warne made leg-spin sexy and from the moment he broke on to the scene the art of spin was revitalised all over the world.”
The Victorian and National government of Australia have offered a state funeral to Mr. Warne’s family, which including his daughters 24 year old Brooke and 20 year old Summer, as well as 22 year old son Jackson (old photo below).
Recent comments: