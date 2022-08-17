Connect with us

Thailand

Hot gran bowled over by Shane Warne before he died in Thailand

Published

 on 

The world’s self-proclaimed “hottest grandma” revealed she was secretly dating cricket legend Shane Warne before his death in Thailand earlier this year.

Australia OnlyFans star Gina Stewart claimed she first met Warne in 2018 at the Gold Coast, Queensland.

The 51 year old model revealed she has gone public about their relationship because she says she’s still finding it hard to deal with his death.

“I have been devastated over the last few months. The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal.

“He arrived on the Gold Coast and I met him after a cricket game. We hit it off straight away and spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other. I found him extremely interesting and I loved hearing about his life and what made him tick. We became extremely close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye.

“At the time I had to be careful of the paparazzi as I had a publication trying to photograph me a lot where I lived. Shane and I would wear hats and sunglasses just to go out and we became creative on the Gold Coast and later in Melbourne when I visited.

“This is the first time I’ve spoken publicly about this and I always abided by his wishes and kept my life private. I couldn’t speak until now and I just want people to know he was a truly caring humanitarian. He gave back in so many ways through good deeds and he truly was a legend and someone who his kids can be forever proud of.”

Hot gran bowled over by Shane Warne before he died in Thailand | News by Thaiger

The OnlyFans star also revealed that she had spoken to Warne before he had left for Thailand.

“I was in contact with him before he left [for Thailand] and he was a good listener. He made you feel like you mattered. He would tell me he felt so comfortable with me as if he had known me forever.”

Warne died of a heart attack on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4.

The 52 year old played for Australia in 145 Tests and took is the second-leading wicket-taker of all time behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, with 708 wickets.

Hot gran bowled over by Shane Warne before he died in Thailand | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Farang69
2022-08-17 14:37
RIP Shane Warne. I think she went public because she realized the online Thaiger circulation, in the hundreds of thousands of men. And easy way for her to get men to be one of her paying adult website fans. This…
Ramanathan.P
2022-08-17 17:26
She can say whatever she likes to get the attention of the public as Shane is not here to defend himself...

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 mins ago

Thai neitzens angry at SUV driver using a siren just to use toilet
Thailand38 mins ago

New poll says people from Thailand more relaxed about Covid-19
Thailand1 hour ago

Rama 2 Road guilty of being a repeat accident offender
Sponsored10 hours ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand2 hours ago

Body of one teacher found in double suicide pact in SE Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Son who tried to starve mother to death dies of TB in NE Thailand
Crime4 hours ago

Mystery 911 emergency service call turns out to be a monkey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Hot gran bowled over by Shane Warne before he died in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation pledges to neuter 1 million animals in 2 years
Thailand6 hours ago

EPL praises Thailand for crackdown on illegal footie sites
Pattaya6 hours ago

Sick German man fails in suicide attempt in Pattaya
Video6 hours ago

Thailand approves all time high electricity price | GMT
Economy7 hours ago

Instant noodles, a staple budget food, fighting to increase prices
South7 hours ago

Insurgents bomb petrol stations & shops in Deep South
Pattaya8 hours ago

Pattaya cops arrest spurned lover armed with gun after car chase
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla diagnosed with an unfortunate infection
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending