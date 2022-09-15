Thailand
Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
The daughter of cricketing legend Shane Warne slammed Australia’s Channel 9 network for commissioning a television series of her father.
Warne’s eldest daughter, Brooke Warne, believes Channel 9 is being “disrespectful” to the memory of her dad.
The 25 year old took to the social media platform Instagram yesterday to vent her feelings about the miniseries, called “Warnie” planned for the new year.
“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”
The TV network yesterday confirmed the two-part series would be screened over two nights in the new year. They responded to criticism from the cricketing legend’s daughter by saying it will be “a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time and its the must-see drama event of next year.”
A Channel 9 spokesperson said…
“Our Warnie mini-series we know will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian – a man who lived life large and loved passionately. We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians including Warnie’s family will feel the program honours his legacy and life.”
Andy Ryan, Channel 9’s head of drama, revealed it would not be a “cradle to the grave biopic.”
He said…
“His life was so intriguing, and a work in progress. It became more intriguing and interesting with every passing year and it’s a tragedy that Shane died so young. But the outpouring of grief adds an extra dimension. He’s definitely flawed, but a genius, a rogue and a rascal.
“Our relationship with him at the time, and now, has ebbed and flowed … we’ve seen the best and worst of ourselves in him. At the core, he was a genius cricketer but we don’t want to tell just a story about a genius cricketer. He was also a cultural icon but we don’t just want to tell a story about a cultural icon.”
Warne died on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4 this year at the age of 52.
SOURCE: Guardian
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
Thai cabinet extends excise diesel tax cut for 2 more months
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success
Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
9-month pregnant woman & husband arrested on drug charges
Missing German/Finnish tourist leaves Thailand
Soldier allegedly sexually assaults woman on military premises
Lightning strike sets car on fire in Bangkok
More details emerge on pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Can I donate blood in Thailand if I smoke cannabis?
Germany reveals Putin blames Ukraine for conflict
Report indicates TikTok’s search results create polarisation
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Thailand News Today | Govt to downgrade Covid-19 threat level
Tourists see solar phenomenon at Phanom Rung Temple
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of3 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of4 mins ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand24 hours ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand