Connect with us

Pattaya

Crash wakes family as a drunk driver plows into their house

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

A family in Bang Lamung got a rude awakening when a pickup truck lost control and smashed through the front of their house late last night. The crash happened around midnight during curfew hours for Chon Buri, and fortunately, the children and adults inside the house had already gone to bed when the accident occurred.

The crash involved a grey pickup truck with a Bangkok license plate and a driver and one passenger inside. The truck apparently lost control and ploughed through two electric poles and then crashed through the front of the house. The 44 year old owner of the house reported that nobody inside was hurt, while the 35 year old driver and his 18 year old passenger only suffered slight injuries from the crash.

The driver admitted he had been drinking and said he was also rushing to get home since he was out after curfew hours. He said he lost control suddenly and hit an electric pole before careening into the house. Nong Prue police and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene of the accident and police administered a blood alcohol test, though the results were not made public.

The driver was taken into custody and will face prosecution for the accident, possibly because of his inebriation. He will likely be held liable financially for the damage caused.

The accident knocked down 2 electric poles in front of the house and the crash caused the roof of the house to collapse where it did damage to the homeowner’s 2 cars. Torn electrical cables jutting out from the wreckage and a shattered pipe dumping water onto the road nearby indicated that a significant amount of repairs will be needed.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya1 second ago

Crash wakes family as a drunk driver plows into their house
Koh Samui59 mins ago

Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand2 hours ago

COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket3 hours ago

2 new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket, only 15% of hospital beds open
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket plans to set up 10 more isolation centres as Covid concerns linger
Thailand5 hours ago

14 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
Thailand7 hours ago

NIDA poll suggests many Thais don’t think Prayut will be PM again
Crime7 hours ago

2 dogs found dead in Pattaya, owner suspects poisoning
News8 hours ago

Suspect in Chiang Mai kidnapping faces 2 new charges
Thailand9 hours ago

Captain arrested in Samut Sakhon for allegedly not paying workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases
Koh Samui22 hours ago

48 arrested at Covid-19 violating luxury Koh Samui birthday party
Vietnam1 day ago

Super Typhoon Chanthu and Tropical Storm Conson hit SE Asia
Bangkok1 day ago

Study shows 99.7% of Bangkok wearing masks properly
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending