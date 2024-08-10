Koh Samui demolishes unauthorised luxury villas on hillside

Image courtesy of Supapong Chaolan/Bangkok Post

Koh Samui Municipality has demolished two luxury villas under construction without proper authorisation on a hillside in Koh Samui. The owners failed to comply with the municipality’s order to carry out the demolition themselves.

Koh Samui District Chief Kampanat Klinsaowakon, alongside Colonel Dusit Kaysornkaew of the Fourth Army Region’s land investigative unit and other officials, spearheaded the operation to demolish the villas. These properties were situated on hilly terrain in tambon Bo Phut of Surat Thani’s Koh Samui district.

The municipality discovered late last year that the villas were being built without necessary permits. Additionally, the construction site was on hillsides with slopes exceeding the legal limit of 50% of the total land area.

The municipality had previously instructed the villa owners to stop construction and demolish the buildings before a set deadline. The owners, however, did not adhere to the order. On February 27, the municipality reported the issue to Bo Phut Police Station, providing the property owners with an opportunity to appeal the order.

Kampanat stated that no appeal was made. Consequently, the municipality exercised its administrative authority, authorised by Koh Samui Mayor Ramnet Jaikwang, to proceed with demolishing the villas.

Natdanai Himtong, secretary to the mayor, mentioned that Ramnet has shown leniency towards property owners in Koh Samui, often permitting them to make necessary alterations to their properties if they were constructed illegally.

The demolition marks a significant enforcement of local construction laws, emphasising the municipality’s commitment to regulating property development within legal parameters, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, police have ordered an immediate halt to the construction of the Anju Cement Project, a luxury resort on Koh Samui, due to several legal violations. The project, owned by a Chinese investor group, was found to be in breach of building regulations.

Police Major General Watcharin Pusit directed Police Colonel Aphisan Chairat, along with municipal engineers, to inspect the construction site in Maret, Koh Samui. The inspection revealed that the buildings were taller than the approved height of 6 metres, reaching over 10 metres, and the construction differed from the approved plans.