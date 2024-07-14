Police halt illegal resort project on Koh Samui

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have ordered an immediate halt to the construction of the Anju Cement Project, a luxury resort on Koh Samui, due to several legal violations. The project, owned by a Chinese investor group, was found to be in breach of building regulations.

Police Major General Watcharin Pusit directed Police Colonel Aphisan Chairat, along with municipal engineers, to inspect the construction site in Maret, Koh Samui. The inspection revealed that the buildings were taller than the approved height of 6 metres, reaching over 10 metres, and the construction differed from the approved plans.

Despite the absence of workers during the inspection, locals reported that around 50 workers were usually present daily. This led police to believe that construction had been temporarily halted ahead of the inspection.

Documentation revealed that the Anju Cement Company, registered by the Chinese investor group, purchased approximately 10 rai (about 1.6 hectares) of land in 2018. They had initially obtained permission to construct 34 separate houses.

However, during construction, the design was altered to create interconnected buildings, which was not in accordance with the approved plans. Consequently, the municipal official issued a demolition order for the non-compliant structures.

The construction company claimed ignorance of the violations and agreed to cease construction to correct the plans following the municipal order, reported KhaoSod.

The Koh Samui municipal officers subsequently filed a complaint with the Bo Phut Police Station against the project for defying official orders and constructing without proper authorisation. Following this, the Environmental Crime Division (ECD) officers stepped in to further investigate. They are now working to track down all responsible parties for questioning and legal action.

