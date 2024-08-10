Chon Buri villagers protest against plastic factory malpractice

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Over 100 villagers in Chon Buri from Nong Hiang sub-district and Nong Prue Sub-district assembled to protest against a plastic smelting factory, citing ongoing issues with foul odours and wastewater emissions. The villagers claim these problems have persisted for many years, despite previous protests and inspections.

In an earlier protest on July 24, officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Industry Office, the Phanat Nikhom district chief, and the Nong Hiang sub-district administrative organisation conducted an inspection.

They concluded that the factory should temporarily close for renovations to address these environmental concerns. Despite this, the factory continued its operations, prompting the villagers to take action once more.

During the recent protest, villagers expressed their dissatisfaction with the factory’s continued emissions. Holding signs and voicing their grievances, they gathered in front of the factory, demanding immediate action.

Officials present at the site informed the villagers that the factory had requested an additional two weeks to resolve the issues.

“This is unacceptable…we have been dealing with this for too long. We need real solutions, not more delays,” said a villager.

The villagers’ frustration was evident as they booed the officials’ response. They vowed to persist with their protests and threatened to escalate their actions by gathering in front of Chon Buri Provincial Hall if the issues were not adequately addressed.

“We will not stop until our voices are heard…we deserve to live in a clean and safe environment.”

The factory has not issued a public statement, and its name remains withheld by local officers for legal reasons. The villagers continue to demand immediate and effective measures to resolve the foul odours and wastewater emissions that have disrupted their lives for years, reported Pattaya News.

