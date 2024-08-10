Bang Lamung launches volunteer network to tackle waste crisis

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Bang Lamung Municipality launched the Local Volunteer Network (LVN) for the Environment (LVN) project for 2024. The inauguration event took place at the Wisutthachar Dome and was led by Lieutenant Colonel Jarawat Chinnawat, Mayor of Banglamung Municipality, alongside other municipal officials.

The project attracted enthusiastic participation from housewives, the elderly, community members, and various local clubs.

The LVN project addresses the urgent national issue of waste management. Improper disposal and the lack of waste reduction, reuse, and separation are contributing to a growing garbage problem, which poses serious health risks and environmental hazards. The initiative aims to mitigate these issues by encouraging public involvement in environmental stewardship.

Volunteers in the LVN will serve as role models in waste management. Their responsibilities include environmental protection, monitoring waste management practices, and reporting on the state of waste and garbage management.

The project promotes several key activities for 2024. First is the establishment of the Local Volunteer Network for the Environment (LVEA). Following this, the project aims to hold Educational sessions on waste separation for local volunteers.

In addition to the educational sessions, the project will also hold training sessions on making bio-fermented water for household use. Lastly, the project aims to promote community-wide clean-up efforts.

These initiatives aim to build a robust network of local volunteers dedicated to waste management and environmental protection, ultimately enhancing public health and hygiene. Lieutenant Colonel Jarawat Chinnawat emphasised the importance of community involvement in the project.

“The success of our waste management efforts depends on the active participation and commitment of our community members.”

The event also featured a candle-blowing ceremony to celebrate the birthdays of members born in July and August. Executives presented gifts to these members, helping to reduce their expenses on their special day.

By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, the LVN project hopes to create a sustainable and healthier community, reported Pattaya News.