Koh Phangan pharmacy worker apologises for bottling female tourist

2 hours ago

Thai Rath is reporting that the pharmacy worker who smashed a bottle over the head of a female Portuguese tourist on Koh Phangan has apologised for his actions.

But he stopped short of apologising to the victim. He blames the tourist and her friend for starting the incident and says that anyone who had heard the full story and seen all the different videos would have come to the same conclusion about the girls’ behaviour.

He also asked people on social media to stop commenting about his parents saying that the comments were hurtful.

After the provincial police chief Maj Gen Apichart Bunsrirot ordered some action the local police on Koh Pangan charged 29 year old Jakkrit Jantasorn from Chiang Rai and another pharmacy worker Pitiphat Sangkhaha from Pattalung with assault.

Jakkrit smashed the bottle over the tourist’s head while Pitiphat allegedly handled the woman.

Thai Rath reports that Jakkrit told police that he asked three times for the tourists to move away from the shop. Finally he threatened to throw water at them. He says one tourist assaulted his friend and the matter escalated. He admitted the situation had got out of control.

In his statement he said: “I would like to apologise to everyone and the people of Koh Phangan.

Meanwhile, the woman who was on the receiving end of the bottle has left Koh Phangan after the Full Moon Party without making a report to police. Police say she has boarded a plane in Phuket heading for Dubai. Another report alleges she didn’t pay the Koh Phangan clinic that attended to her injury.

Jakkrit finished by saying that he had been of good character in the five years he worked at the pharmacy on the island.

STORY: Thai Rath

"No evidence of a rape" – Koh Tao

10 hours ago

August 29, 2018

Pol Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police commissioner currently on Koh Tao, says police investigators have not found any evidence or information that would support a rape case as claimed by a British backpacker. But he did welcome any evidence from the UK teenager to prove her claims.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn was assigned by the national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda to investigate the case. Police have also invited her return to Thailand to make her case. The crime-busting police officer arrived in Koh Tao on a fact-finding mission yesterday.

Accompanied by Koh Tao police, tourist police, immigration officials and the mayor of Koh Tao, Pol Maj Gen Surachet inspected Sai Ree beach where the victim claimed the alleged rape took place, the bar where she suspected she was drugged,  and the hostel where she stayed with three companions during their vacation on the scenic island popular among backpackers.

The 19 year old British tourist claims she was drugged, raped and robbed of her cellphone, credit cards and 3,000 baht in cash.  However, she alleged that the Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her rape complaint (after she took a ferry to the neighboring island to attend the monthly Full Moon party).

Pol Maj Gen Surachet says he talked to the hostel owner, Ms Pathra Jamtrakul, who told the police that she saw the British tourist cry and asked her what happened to her and was told she regretted having an affair with a male companion.

Judging from forensic evidence collected, testimonies from witnesses and documents, the tourist police deputy commissioner said police didn’t find any evidence of a rape case, as claimed.

He also warned that if the case was proven to be fabricated, those who posted the information about the case in the social media and those who shared the information would face charges in violation of the computer crime law.

Samui Times responds to Police accusations of 'fake news'

1 day ago

August 28, 2018

The media has become its own story today after Surat Thani, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan police and officials have accused Samui Times of spreading ‘fake news’, apparently the latest go-to explanation for any news that you disagree with.

Samui Times responds to allegations of spreading ‘Fake News’ and having a ‘Vendetta’ against Koh Tao

Sanook has reported that the Surat Thai provincial police chief had ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the claims made on social media and in the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK – Samui Times.

Samui Times have broken a number of stories about Koh Tao, subsequently followed up by police, about all too frequent mysterious deaths and disappearances on the Gulf island of Koh Tao – a popular tourist location for back-packers and divers.

The small island has attracted far more attention for its mystery deaths than for its natural beauty and crystal clear waters. In coverage over the disappearance of Russian girl Valentina Novozhenova in 2017, Samui Times even went as far as noting that the island had earned the nickname ‘death island’ in local social media, a moniker decried by officials and police. The Surat Thani governor at the time even threatened the Samui Times with defamation over publishing this less-than-complimentary nickname.

In the most recent case, Samui Times has printed a story (as is their responsibility covering news from the archipelago), and subsequently followed up by Thai and international media, about a 19 year old girl who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped – serious charges. Local police, in addition to ‘policing’, have also turned to blaming Samui Times for bringing the story to light. In this case, the claims were not without verified witness statements and some possible DNA evidence (in the form of a T-shirt allegedly worn by the perpetrator).

For the local police and officials to start attacking the ‘messenger’ is churlish and does little to inspire confidence in the Thai police force.

Samui Times, for their part, have stuck up for themselves with a published editorial…

As usual, rather than investigate crimes in a timely manner, the Thai authorities are blaming the messenger and accusing this publication of spreading fake news. (Read the full editorial from Samui Times HERE)

The response from police HQ in Bangkok, nearly two months after the alleged crime and a week after the story came to light, has been to send down the country’s crime-fighting maestro, deputy chief of the Tourist Police, Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn. He now has a team on the ground on Koh Tao investigating the claims. The National Police Chief says he hopes the investigation will be wrapped up within seven days.

That the CCTV ‘wasn’t working’ at the bar Isabel and her friend attended when the alleged drink spike occurred (the same excuse as when Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were murdered in almost the same location as this recent alleged rape), or that the files have since been deleted, is concern enough for ordinary Thai citizens, expats and tourists to wonder what the hell is going on.

That this recent case is just one, among many on such a small island, would suggest, statistically, that there is indeed something strange happening.

We can only hope that the current investigation led by Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn will uncover some of the inconvenient truths behind this and other unresolved mysteries on the island.

It is a serious matter for media to call into question the integrity of Thai Police. The police’s best response is to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation.

We await the findings of this current investigation with great interest.

Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan

1 day ago

August 28, 2018

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Facebook/Natthicha Yachana

Accusations are being fired thick and fast on social media after various clips have been aired online of the aftermath of an altercation in front of a pharmacy on Koh Phangan.

Thai Rath reports that a female foreign tourist was hit over the head with a bottle in a scuffle between here and the owner of the pharmacy. Pictures show that she received injuries in the scuffle. You can watch the video HERE.

CCTV footage has also emerged to go with phone video uploaded onto Facebook Some people claim that the tourists struck first while others were condemning the black shirted Thai man for attacking the woman with a glass bottle.

There was a sign outside the shop that read “Please Do Not Seat (sic) & No Parking”. When the tourists either disobeyed or didn’t read the sign tempers started to flare.

Thai Rath report that the man in the clip has laid charges against the people who posted the phone video.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai Rath

