Phuket
The Nai Harn awarded for effective water management
The Nai Harn has received a Best Water Treatment Management award from Thailand’s Regional Environment office in Phuket.
This latest green award follows recognition earlier this year when Thailand’s Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, part of the Ministry of Natural Resources, bestowed a “Gold Level” Green Hotel Award on The Nai Harn for its ongoing initiatives and eco-friendly operations.
“It is satisfying and motivating to be recognised for our commitment to protecting the stunning natural environment that supports us at The Nai Harn,” said Frank Grassmann, the resort’s general manager.
“We integrate sustainable approaches throughout hotel operations in everything from the use of low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators in the bathrooms to recycling plastic bottles and growing our own organic vegetables and herbs for use in the restaurants. We were also one of the first hotels on the island to banish plastic straws,” he added.
Sukhon Chaiboon, The Nai Harn’s Chief Engineer accepts Best Water Treatment Management award
Adding to these initiatives, The Nai Harn recently participated in research instigated by The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Science Fellowship (ESF) Program to tackle the critical issue of waste management in Phuket, with the aim of eliminating single-use plastics at the island’s hotels.
As part of a 60 day program, Dr. Marissa Jablonski, an appointed fellow of the ESF, is conducting a series of tests at participating hotels around the island using the latest technology and data collection tools to measure plastic use and waste management.
At the end of her investigation, Dr Jablonski will produce a report detailing recommendations for the elimination of single-use plastics at all PHA member hotels and resorts.
“Plastic pollution is a problem that urgently needs to be solved on Phuket. As hosts it is our duty to be as proactive as possible and our collaboration with the PHA is one more way The Nai Harn can make a positive contribution to the protection of our local environment,” said Mr. Grassmann.
Phuket
Prince of Songkla University students send strong safe-sex message
In what has now become a regular event at the Prince of Songkla University campus in Kathu, Phuket, over 200 Thai and international students attended a Safe Sex Campaign. All students worked together to prepare thousands of safe sex packs with the aim of reducing HIV in Phuket and beyond.
A total of over 30,000 packs were prepared during this afternoon’s activities.
Carex, a company based in Bangkok, very generously supply condoms free of charge and then PSU students put the campaign together to make safe sex packs. At the same time there is lots of discussion between students and preparation of posters to promote safe sex practices around the campus.
The ‘care packs’ are distributed around Patong to bars, restaurants and sex-workers in the community for free distribution to tourists, expats and locals.
Ajarn Colin Gallagher, a lecturer at PSU, says “I’m always astonished at how PSU students give up their free time for this community based project. Students sometimes have an unfair reputation of being lazy but these PSU students have proven this is not the case. It is very refreshing to see the students talking openly about the topic and becoming involved. I am very thankful to each and every one of them.”
Phuket
Local fishermen call for action to fix garbage dumping in Rassada
Local fishermen in Rassada are calling for action to be taken against garbage dumping in Tha Chin canal which flows into the sea.
Today (August 29) local fishermen at Tha Chin Canal community in Rassada, led by Suchart Ponkit, filed a report to the Damrongtham Centre (ombudsman’s office) at the Phuket Provincial Hall.
Col Teeerasak Thammasatit of the Phuket Provincial Police received a letter from the local fishermen and passed it on to Phuket’s Governor Norraphat Plodthong.
Khun Suchart says, “The Tha Chin Canal already has lots of garbage. Many tonnes of garbage are floating down the canal into the sea. Even though there are many community cleaning activities the garbage level keeps increases.”
“We have already contacted relevant government offices but they says the garbage flowing into the sea is not their responsibilities. We want this garbage problem solved as soon as possible. This is damaging Phuket’s environment and poses a safety problem to our community.”
“Some fishermen think that the sea is a bin where they can dump everything. Some people take garbage from their house and dump it into the sea. Sometimes we see boat crews excrete into the sea. ”
“Garbage collecting and canal cleaning are not the real solution to solve the problem. This problem must be tackled from the original sources. Government offices who are responsible for fixing this problem must take seriously action soon.”
National
Chinese arrivals down, but not by much
Thailand’s July travel figures are showing the first signs of a decline in Chinese arrivals – this from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ latest data.
But the news isn’t catastrophic. The July figures indicated a marginal decline as opposed to some reports of a mass exodus of Chinese tourists following the Phoenix boat disaster in Phuket on July 6.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ permanent secretary, Pongpanu Svetarundra, has confirmed that July arrivals from China fell by less than 1% to 929,721, compared with the same month last year.
July’s total tourist arrivals were 3,175,981, an overall improvement of 2.85% compared to July last year. East Asian tourists accounted for the vast majority – 2,224,578 – of the month’s total.
Two other supply markets, listed in the top 10, suffered declines in July. Laos was down by 3.26% (151,171 visits) and the UK declined just over 5% (769,751 visits) but the spokesperson say this is a typical decline during the UK summer holiday month.
So where did July’s tourists come from?
In July, China led the top 10 supply markets for tourist arrivals, (-0.87%), followed by Malaysia (+26.16%), Korea (+0.66%), Laos (-3.26%), India (+7%), Japan (+6.57%), Vietnam (+6.99%), Hong Kong (+26.05%), the US (+2.36%) and the UK (-5.12%).
Over the seven months, January to July, the picture remained rosy with arrivals reaching 22,657,730, up 11% compared with the same period in 2017.
The general consensus in the trade was “expect massive declines in bookings to Phuket until October” when the peak season sets in and monsoon storms wane. But despite the warnings, the ministry’s data suggests Thailand enjoys a robust performance that is resilient to setbacks in individual markets.
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Prince of Songkla University students send strong safe-sex message
Myanmar rebukes UN over Rhakine genocide report
Koh Phangan pharmacy worker apologises for bottling female tourist
The Nai Harn awarded for effective water management
Van crash injures 14 pre-schoolers
Local fishermen call for action to fix garbage dumping in Rassada
VietJet upgrades to larger planes for Chiang Mai sectors
A new dusitD2 opening in Krabi later this year
Chinese arrivals down, but not by much
Phuket girl wins a bronze medal in Karate at the Asian Games 2018
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
“I disagree with the plan” – Prayut disses steep rise in license penalties
Soi Dog’s ‘Snap for Stray’ underway
“No evidence of a rape” – Koh Tao
Loosening the shackles, nid noi
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket21 hours ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket4 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Samui1 day ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
-
Samui2 days ago
Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape
-
Samui5 days ago
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
You must be logged in to post a comment Login