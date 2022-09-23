Connect with us

Hot News

US Navy scammer arrested in Venezuela over scandal in Asia

Published

 on 

An alleged United States Navy military contractor has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing house arrest in the US. The man fled his home country just weeks before being sentenced for his role in a corruption scandal in Thailand and other parts of Asia. The man, Leonard Gleen Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” had fled from his California home and entered Venezuela from Mexico after a stopover in Cuba. He reportedly had plans to flee to Russia but was arrested before his plans materialised.

US Marshals Service says Interpol issued a notice for his arrest, but he removed his GPS tracker on September 4 at his home in San Diego. Francis was accused of using prostitutes, plane tickets and other bribes to hook US offers into a scheme that saw the Pentagon being billed for their exploits. The overbilled amount is reportedly in excess of millions of dollars. Francis was a Malaysian businessman and used his influence to extort at least US$10 million from the Pentagon by submitting inflated bills over the course of just one year. The inflated bills were said to be from servicing US Navy ships at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri.

A Thai woman was also accused of participating in the scam and is currently facing charges in a US court. Francis was originally arrested back in 2013, pleading guilty to offering US$500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. In return, those officers shared classified information with him and rerouted military vessels to ports where he had connections. Those accomplices would then inflate the bills for the Pentagon to benefit Francis’ Singapore-based ship servicing company.

Francis was then brought back to the US where he spent nine years working with US authorities to nab other Navy officers, who allegedly colluded with him, in the scandal.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News14 mins ago

Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
Bangkok27 mins ago

BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Hot News55 mins ago

US Navy scammer arrested in Venezuela over scandal in Asia
Sponsored2 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Koh Samui1 hour ago

Fishermen rescued after going missing in stormy seas off Koh Samui
Hot News1 hour ago

At least 31 dead as Iranian security forces crack down on civilians protesting woman’s death
World1 hour ago

Japan to welcome visa-free tourists from October 11
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Meeting today could decide whether to end Emergency Decree
Hot News2 hours ago

More heavy rain to continue today in 62 of Thailand’s provinces
Road deaths2 hours ago

Ambulance runs a red light and kills a motorcyle rider
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT looks to draw more Japanese tourists to Thailand with new campaign
Entertainment2 hours ago

Controversial Britist street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

No more Covid Tests or vax certificates required to enter Thailand | GMT
Thailand18 hours ago

Burmese beauty queen arrested in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand scrambles to address plummeting Baht
World19 hours ago

North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending